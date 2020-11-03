Dancing with the Stars to return in January in a socially distant way

Dancing With The Stars is returning to RTÉ screens in the New Year – in a socially distant way.

Telly boss Larry Bass today confirmed to SundayWorld.com that a brand new show will air in January which will fill screens left vacant from the Sunday night dancing extravaganza. We can reveal several contestants from previous years have been filmed at RTÉ studios in recent days in preparation for the programme, which will reminisce about the previous four seasons of the hit show.

"We are making a highlights programme made up of highlights of previous series, mixed with interviews from previous contestants and presenters," Larry, executive producer of DWTS, told us.

Last June RTÉ announced Dancing With The Stars has been cancelled for 2021, due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

RTÉ said it would try to bring the show back in 2022, but did not make any firm commitments.

RTÉ’s Head of Entertainment John McHugh said that he was “extremely disappointed” that Dancing With The Stars could not be produced due to the risks created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022,” said McHugh.

“We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one,” said McHugh.

The show, which has been on air since 2017, was due to enter its fifth season.

Strictly Come Dancing has been able air on the BBC though – but with a shorter run.

Previous winners of the RTÉ show include Aidan O’Mahony, Jake Carter, Mairead Ronan and Lottie Ryan.

The light entertainment programme has been a huge ratings winner for RTE for the past four years, with an average half a million viewers tuning in to see celebrities compete for the Glitterball.

