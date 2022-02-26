Dancing with the Stars: RTÉ confirm Nicolas Roche to miss Sunday’s show due to Covid bout

Cyclist Nicholas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Dancing With the Stars has been hit by yet another Covid case as professional cyclist Nicolas Roche has been forced off this Sunday’s show.

RTÉ confirmed this afternoon that the star would now be isolating and unable to partake in the next episode of the hit series.

“Nicolas Roche has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this Sunday’s DWTS. All being well, Nicolas will return to the dance floor next Sunday,” the source revealed.

Last week Roche and his professional partner Karen Byrne, danced a waltz to Love Ain't Here Anymore by Take That.

Judge Brian Redmond was in two minds about the performance. "When you're in balance, I loved it - but when you were out of balance, I hated it," he said.

"I don't know where to start," said presenter Nicky Byrne when he spoke to them afterwards.

But Nicolas was in no doubt about how he felt. “I'm definitely enjoying it a little more every week," he said.

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb missed week one of the Sunday night show and two weeks ago Missy Keating was in tears as she was unable to dance on ‘Dedication Night’ when she was due to dance for her late granny Marie Keating.

Show host Jennifer Zamparelli was also ruled out four weeks ago with the virus as radio star and former champion Lottie Ryan stepped in to take her place.

There are still eight couples vying for the coveted gong. Dancing With The Stars will air this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

Video of the Day



