Dancing With The Stars judge rubbishes claims by Deirdre O'Kane that they go easier on male contestants

Dancing With The Stars judge Brian Redmond has rubbished claims by Deirdre O'Kane that the judges are harder on the female contestants.

Deirdre recently told the Irish Sun that she feels Brian and his fellow panelists, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson, have been going easier on the men throughout the competition and have been more critical of the women.

"I’m not asking for better scores for being a woman. I’m asking for better scores on the standard of my dancing," she said. However, RTE have pointed out that out of the top five highest performing celebrities on the show – four of them are women.

Jake Carter currently sits on top of the leaderboard with an average score of 25.6 out of 30. Recently eliminated contestant Alannah Beirne has an average score of 24.9, Erin McGregor is in a close third with 24.4 while Anna Geary has managed a score of 23.8 and Deirdre rounds out the top five with an average of 22.9.

"The statistics prove that nothing could be further from the truth. Of the five highest scores this series four of them are women, and one of those is Deirdre," judge Brian Redmond said. With only one man left in the competition against three women, Redmond went on to say that overall the women are averaging better scores than their male counterparts.

"As it happens the female contestants in general are averaging three points more than the men so the stats just don't back up what Deirdre has said. "We all know emotions run high after the live show and for Deirdre to be unhappy with her scores is understandable as anybody who has a competitive nature would be aiming for the highest possible scores," he said.

Redmond stressed that the performance standard has been particularly high this series and insisted the judges always do their best to give the celebrities a fair score.

"We have some fabulous dancers still in the competition, including Deirdre, and the standard is really high this year, that's the nature of competition," he said.

"One thing for sure is the integrity of the judging panel is unwavering and no matter what people say about us the opinions and scores that we give are always solely based on the dancing we see in front of us, this of course will always be the case even in the face of criticism. As they say it's a tough job but somebody's got to do it." Jake, Erin, Anna and Deirdre will perform in Sunday night's semi-final before the top three advance to the grand finale next week.

Dancing With The Stars airs Sundays on RTE One at 6:30pm.

Online Editors