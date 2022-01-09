| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dancing with the Stars: Covid can’t dim the shine of the strong line-up, but last half an hour is definition of filler TV

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars. Expand
Author Cathy Kelly and Maurizio Benenato during the Dancing With The Stars live show Expand
TV Presenter Grainne Seoige and John Nolan during the Dancing With The Stars live show . Expand
Comedian Neil Delamere and Kylie Vincent during the Dancing With The Stars live show . Expand

Close

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars.

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars.

Author Cathy Kelly and Maurizio Benenato during the Dancing With The Stars live show

Author Cathy Kelly and Maurizio Benenato during the Dancing With The Stars live show

TV Presenter Grainne Seoige and John Nolan during the Dancing With The Stars live show .

TV Presenter Grainne Seoige and John Nolan during the Dancing With The Stars live show .

Comedian Neil Delamere and Kylie Vincent during the Dancing With The Stars live show .

Comedian Neil Delamere and Kylie Vincent during the Dancing With The Stars live show .

/

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca during the Dancing With The Stars.

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

It’s baaaack. RTÉ’s sequin encrusted shiny floor show Dancing with the Stars returned after a year’s break (Covid, duh!)

And everyone who worked on the show seem terribly, terribly excited. 

Most Watched

Privacy