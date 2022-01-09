Dancing with the Stars: Covid can’t dim the shine of the strong line-up, but last half an hour is definition of filler TV

It’s baaaack. RTÉ’s sequin encrusted shiny floor show Dancing with the Stars returned after a year’s break (Covid, duh!)

And everyone who worked on the show seem terribly, terribly excited.

Lorraine Barry told us Dancing with the Stars is “amazing”, and exactly “what we need right now”. New judge Arthur Gourounlian told children at home that gaining a spot on the judging panel proves “that dreams really do come true”.

The hosts, judges and contestants were all insistent about how fantastic the show and each other are. They could hardly think of new ways to say how great things were.

“It’s fabulous, how fabulous you are,” Nicky Byrne told Lorraine.

Maybe they were all on edge - according to reports plans for the first episode to feature only male contestants were thrown into disarray at the last minute when two people had to self isolate.

Dance professional Emily Barker who is partnered with former RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna is self isolating, while Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The quality of stars on celebrity based reality shows are an easy target for armchair critics, but the 2022 DWTS line-up is unexpectedly strong.

The biggest celebrity coup must be TV presenter and jeweller Grainne Seoige, but model Missy Keating, Aenghus MacGrianna, Paralympic champion Ellen Keane, and Aslan’s incorrigible Billy McGuinness are tipped to be bookies’ favorites.

Even the hosts Jennifer Zamaprelli and Nicky Byrne seem surprised by the calibre of the line-up.

“Neil Delamere, what are you doing on this show?” Zamparelli asked the comedian.

“Not a lot of work going at the moment,” he replied with unexpected frankness - and the funniest line of the night.

There’s also a sparkly new judge - choreographer Arthur Gourounlian who is a breath of fresh air. Although his jackets don’t have the same pizzazz as former judge, the much-missed Julian Benson.

But can Panto-baddie, judge Brian Redmond, dial it down? Some of his ripostes simply don’t land, and also suggest he spent most of the previous night working on them.

Determined to shoe-horn in a reference to Ronan Keating after Missy’s American Smooth he says: “We all know You Say It Best When You Say Nothing At All but you know saying nothing at all is not my normal”. Come again?

Neil Delamere kicked things off, opening the show with the paso doble (which he described as “Culchie Kryptonite”) to The Darkness’ I Believe in the Thing Called Love. This was the definition of throwing shapes and involved a lot of stomping around and doing Micheal Flatley style posturing.

Missy Keating was the most enthusiastic of performers with the judges emphasizing the genuine “chemistry” between her and dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

Best Selling author Cathy Kelly danced the Cha Cha Cha to Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know? While TV presenter Gráinne Seoige with partner John Nolan, who danced an elegant waltz to With You I’m Born Again.

Nina Carberry was undoubtedly the strongest contender on the opening night, performing a quick step with pro dance partner Pasquale La Rocca to KT Tunstall’s Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.

Next week the remaining six contestants - R&B singer Erica Cody, rugby player Jordan Conway, guitarist Billy McGuinness, Matthew MacNabb, Aengus Mac Grianna, Ellen Keane - will put their dancing shoes on.

While the first hour and a half of the show zipped along, the last half an hour was the definition of filler TV with Nicky Byrne reading out tweets to a room of celebrities and asking pro-dancer Maurizio Benenato if it is ok to put pineapple on a pizza.

It was, however, lightened by a great jive performance by Lottie Ryan who won the Glitter Ball Trophy way back in 2020 when the world was still young.

But interviews with the judges, plugs for DWTS Facebook live chats, reminders of competition entry details, and highlight reels of the new pro-dancers didn’t make for the most compulsive viewing. The last half hour felt longer than the previous 90 minutes.

Right now everyone is best pals, but the real drama will hopefully come into play when the celebs start to get booted off on the 23rd January. Roll on week three.