Dáithí Ó Sé reveals he has to take naps before his RTÉ show as he recovers from Covid-19

RTÉ presenter Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed that he takes naps in his dressing room before going on TV as he is still feeling the effects of Covid-19.

Four months after testing positive for the virus, the Today presenter is still feeling fatigued.

He commutes every day from Galway to the studio in Cork, so he often takes a nap in his dressing room before the afternoon show.

“I was a bit tired for a while to be honest after it. I kind of had a flu, head cold, kind of a chesty cough and that was it, thankfully it wasn’t too bad,” the Rose of Tralee presenter told The Irish Mirror.

“But I was tired for a good while after it. And I’m kind of only coming out of it in the last week or so to be honest with you.

“Whatever it is about 3pm, I always get tired around that time, and that’s showtime.

“I’d have often gone to sleep from half two to three o’clock here for the past couple of weeks just to close my eyes for half an hour just to give me that boost.”

The 45-year-old said he “doesn’t care” what people think of his daily naps.

He said: “Inside of the dressing room there is a nice seat and I pulled over another seat and had my legs up and that was it. And it is good for you, I don’t care what anyone says.”

The Kerry native is getting ready to once again host the Rose of Tralee after it was cancelled the past two years due to Covid-19.

However, he said he hasn’t committed to much work outside of his RTÉ show as he is enjoying spending more time with his son Ogie (8).

"I’m picking and choosing the things that I really want to do, that’s one thing, before the pandemic I was out every weekend working and now I prefer to be at home,” Dáithí said.

"The young fella is eight, and he is training and playing matches at the weekend.

“And that’s where I want to be instead of out working.”

