Creed to The Godfather: the 10 best films to watch on TV this week

Up in the Air Saturday, TG4, 10.15pm Jason Reitman’s comic drama stars George Clooney as Ryan Bingham, a downsizing expert who has become disillusioned with touring America telling employees that they’re fired. With Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga. ★★★★

The Beguiled

Saturday, BBC1, 11.55pm

Stylish remake of the 1960s Civil War western, starring Colin Farrell as a wounded Union soldier who causes chaos in a Virginia girls’ school when he’s taken in by its no-nonsense headmistress. With Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst.

★★★★

Instant Family

Sunday, E4, 10.15pm

Childless couple Pete and Ellie get more than they bargained for when they adopt a rebellious teenage girl and her two siblings. Winning romantic comedy, starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced.

★★★★

First Man

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

Oscar-nominated biopic starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, a NASA test pilot whose icy reserve made him the perfect candidate to lead the 1969 mission to the Moon. Claire Foy and Kyle Chandler co-star, Damien Chazelle directs.

★★★★★

The Sisters Brothers

Monday, BBC2, 11.15pm

Gritty western from Jacques Audiard starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C Reilly as Eli and Charlie Sisters, a pair of gunfighters hired by a rich businessman to track down a man who’s found a new way of locating gold. With Jake Gyllenhaal.

★★★★

Creed

Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Excellent sequel starring Michael B Jordan (above) as Adonis Johnson, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who dreams of emulating his father’s exploits and asks Rocky Balboa to train him up for his first professional fight. With Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson.

★★★★

The Godfather

Wednesday, Film Four, 9pm

When New York mobster Vito Corleone is seriously injured in a gun attack, his volatile eldest son Santino is provoked into a war between the clans. Francis Ford Coppola’s sweeping gangster saga stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Talia Shire, Diane Keaton, John Cazale.

★★★★★

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Wednesday, BBC1, 11.40pm

Steve Rogers is adjusting to life in the 21st century when a deadly assassin emerges from the past to threaten the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. Action-packed superhero saga starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Hayley Atwell.

★★★

The Godfather: Part II

Thursday, Film Four, 9pm

Following his father’s death, Michael Corleone has taken control of all the family’s criminal interests, and is expanding his empire into Cuba when his life is threatened by a traitor. With Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall.

★★★★★

Pain and Glory

Friday, BBC2, 11.55pm

Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as Salvador Mallo, a famous film director crippled by ill health who becomes obsessed with recovering and recounting his past. With Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz.

★★★★