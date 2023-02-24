Creed to The Godfather: the 10 best films to watch on TV this week

Rocky Balboa teams up with an aspiring boxer and Francis Ford Coppola’s sweeping gangster saga
Up in the Air Saturday, TG4, 10.15pm Jason Reitman’s comic drama stars George Clooney as Ryan Bingham, a downsizing expert who has become disillusioned with touring America telling employees that they’re fired. With Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga. ★★★★
The Beguiled
Saturday, BBC1, 11.55pm
Stylish remake of the 1960s Civil War western, starring Colin Farrell as a wounded Union soldier who causes chaos in a Virginia girls’ school when he’s taken in by its no-nonsense headmistress. With Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst.
★★★★
Instant Family
Sunday, E4, 10.15pm
Childless couple Pete and Ellie get more than they bargained for when they adopt a rebellious teenage girl and her two siblings. Winning romantic comedy, starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced.
★★★★
First Man
Monday, TG4, 9.30pm
Oscar-nominated biopic starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, a NASA test pilot whose icy reserve made him the perfect candidate to lead the 1969 mission to the Moon. Claire Foy and Kyle Chandler co-star, Damien Chazelle directs.
★★★★★
The Sisters Brothers
Monday, BBC2, 11.15pm
Gritty western from Jacques Audiard starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C Reilly as Eli and Charlie Sisters, a pair of gunfighters hired by a rich businessman to track down a man who’s found a new way of locating gold. With Jake Gyllenhaal.
★★★★
Creed
Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Excellent sequel starring Michael B Jordan (above) as Adonis Johnson, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who dreams of emulating his father’s exploits and asks Rocky Balboa to train him up for his first professional fight. With Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson.
★★★★
The Godfather
Wednesday, Film Four, 9pm
When New York mobster Vito Corleone is seriously injured in a gun attack, his volatile eldest son Santino is provoked into a war between the clans. Francis Ford Coppola’s sweeping gangster saga stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Talia Shire, Diane Keaton, John Cazale.
★★★★★
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Wednesday, BBC1, 11.40pm
Steve Rogers is adjusting to life in the 21st century when a deadly assassin emerges from the past to threaten the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. Action-packed superhero saga starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Hayley Atwell.
★★★
The Godfather: Part II
Thursday, Film Four, 9pm
Following his father’s death, Michael Corleone has taken control of all the family’s criminal interests, and is expanding his empire into Cuba when his life is threatened by a traitor. With Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall.
★★★★★
Pain and Glory
Friday, BBC2, 11.55pm
Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as Salvador Mallo, a famous film director crippled by ill health who becomes obsessed with recovering and recounting his past. With Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz.
★★★★