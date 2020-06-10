Covid-themed drama is the last thing anybody needs to watch right now

Television has gamely tried to keep calm and carry on during the Covid-19 pandemic, cutting its cloth as best it can to fit changed circumstances.

The results have been mixed, to say the least.

They’ve ranged from the very good (Later with Jools Holland — adapting with remarkable ease to its temporary format of interviews and archive performances) to the awkward (The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News for You — both lost without a studio audience) to the truly, truly awful (Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer — an invitation the former footballer probably should have steadfastly resisted).

Still, as long as you have Zoom and Skype, you can carry on making chat shows and panel shows indefinitely — although if I see another Irish TV presenter broadcasting from their shed, I’m going to find out where they live and strim the heads off the flowers in their front garden.

Drama producers have found trying to function under the current restrictions toughest of all. ITV recently tried something radical with Isolation Stories, a quartet of 15-minute dramas offering fictional snapshots of people in lockdown.

Filmed in the actors’ homes, with family members acting as production crew under the remote guidance of a director, these vignettes were as much ingenious technical exercises and topical novelty items as anything else.

It’s hard to imagine Isolation Stories having much of an afterlife once the crisis has abated. That said, the risk of a drama becoming dated very quickly hasn’t dissuaded the makers of Orange is the New Black from embarking on a new anthology series for Netflix called Social Distance, to be produced in a similar manner to Isolation Stories.

In the meantime, Emmerdale — the first of the soaps to incorporate Covid-19 into its storylines — aired the first of six special lockdown episodes on Monday. They’re all two-handers (this one featured married couple Sam and Lydia cooped up in a cottage), made in the last couple of weeks using a skeleton production crew, with the actors strictly observing social distancing.

It always feels odd and awkward seeing soaps shoehorning something that’s happening in the real world into the plot. It’s not as if any of them are on speaking terms with realism the rest of the time.

I don’t watch Emmerdale, but if some of the reactions on Twitter are anything to go by, the writers might have been better off just pretending Covid-19 doesn’t exist. One typical comment was: “I’d rather not have the focus on the lockdown. I want escapism from real life, not reminding about the pandemic.”

This raises the question of what happens when TV drama production eventually returns to something like it usual level. The expectation is that the big broadcasters will be falling over each other to bring dramas about the pandemic to the screen.

But will any viewers, weary of the lockdown and eager to get back to something resembling normality, want to be reminded of what they’ve just been through? I know I won’t.

As for those who suffered more than mere boredom and restlessness, those who lost loved ones to the virus and were denied the chance to mourn properly or say a proper goodbye — will they really want to see familiar, highly-paid actors pretending to be doctors, nurses and Covid-19 victims?

During the Great Depression, Americans flocked into cinemas to see comedies, romances and, once the talkies had made the silents obsolete, musicals. They wanted refuge from the real-life misery of poverty and mass unemployment.

Similarly, by the end of World War Two, the bottom had fallen out of the market for jingoistic war movies. Comedy and film noir were the dominant genres in the 1940s.

We’ve learned to do things a lot differently over the last few months. Is it asking too much of television drama to find a few new ways of doing things too?