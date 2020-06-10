| 12°C Dublin

Covid-themed drama is the last thing anybody needs to watch right now

Pat Stacey

Viewers weary of the lockdown just want a bit of escapism, writes Pat Stacey

Television has gamely tried to keep calm and carry on during the Covid-19 pandemic, cutting its cloth as best it can to fit changed circumstances.

The results have been mixed, to say the least.

They’ve ranged from the very good (Later with Jools Holland — adapting with remarkable ease to its temporary format of interviews and archive performances) to the awkward (The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News for You — both lost without a studio audience) to the truly, truly awful (Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer — an invitation the former footballer probably should have steadfastly resisted).

