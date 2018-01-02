Coronation Street star Doreen Keogh dies aged 91

The actress - who played 'Coronation Street's first barmaid Concepta Regan - passed away "peacefully" on New Year's Eve, her family have announced.

Her niece and nephews - Laurence, Matthew and Christina Keogh - said in a statement: "Our auntie Doreen died peacefully in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, on New Year’s Eve after a long illness." Doreen was arguably most famous for her role in the ITV soap, which she first appeared in 1960. She was there for four years and then later returned to the show in the 1970s.

Doreen also had notable appearances in 'The Royle Family' as Mary Carroll as well as recurring parts in 'Father Ted' and 'Cold Feet'. She was also a big theatre performer and starred in a number of stage shows including those with The Royal Shakespeare Company. 'Coronation Street' bosses led tributes to the late actress.

John Whiston, the Creative Director at ITV Studios, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "All at Coronation Street are sad to hear about the death of Doreen Keogh. There have been many barmaids in the Rovers over the years, dispensing pints and wisdom in equal measure. But Doreen played the first and so has a unique place not just in the history of the show but in the affection of all who watch The Street. Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the passing of a wonderful person. And together with our audience we also mourn the passing of a very special actor." Doreen is survived by her husband Jack Jenner.

Online Editors