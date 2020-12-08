| 1.5°C Dublin

Coronation Street at 60: Soap has weathered massive changes in society, television and public tastes better than any other programme

From left, three strong Coronation Street women, Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Annie Walker (Doris Speed) and Betty Williams (Betty Driver), pictured in the 1970s Expand

Pat Stacey

IT’S hard to believe now that when EastEnders started in 1985, there were predictions in some media quarters that Coronation Street was doomed to extinction.

The BBC’s new soap was brash, gritty, fast-moving and reflected the multicultural nature of British society. It had a whiff of realism. It felt fresh and modern.

By comparison, Coronation Street, which had already been on air for 25 years (Harold Macmillan was prime minister when the first episode was broadcast on December 9, 1960), suddenly seemed stale, old-fashioned and out of touch. At that point there was only one major black character and as far as everyone was concerned “gay” still meant “happy”.

