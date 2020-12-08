Coronation Street at 60: Soap has weathered massive changes in society, television and public tastes better than any other programme

IT’S hard to believe now that when EastEnders started in 1985, there were predictions in some media quarters that Coronation Street was doomed to extinction.

The BBC’s new soap was brash, gritty, fast-moving and reflected the multicultural nature of British society. It had a whiff of realism. It felt fresh and modern.

By comparison, Coronation Street, which had already been on air for 25 years (Harold Macmillan was prime minister when the first episode was broadcast on December 9, 1960), suddenly seemed stale, old-fashioned and out of touch. At that point there was only one major black character and as far as everyone was concerned “gay” still meant “happy”.

The setting, a cosy, cobblestoned terrace of two-up two-downs untouched by yuppie gentrification and oblivious to soaring property values, felt like a wistful fantasy recreation of a postwar working-class Manchester that hadn’t existed for a long time.

Expand Close Coronation Street’s set when the soap began (ITV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coronation Street’s set when the soap began (ITV)

Those dire predictions couldn’t have been any wider of the mark. Tomorrow, Coronation Street celebrates its 60th anniversary with a double bill of episodes that brings to a dramatic close the Yasmeen-Geoff storyline, which has gripped viewers in Ireland and Britain for more than a year.

Expand Close Actress Pat Phoenix as Elsie Tanner, one of the show’s early sex symbols (ITV/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Pat Phoenix as Elsie Tanner, one of the show’s early sex symbols (ITV/PA)

Read More

In another example of how the soaps can incorporate topical concerns into their plots better than any other form of TV drama, the storyline has helped keep the issues of gaslighting and domestic abuse, which soared during the coronavirus lockdown, at the forefront of public discussion.

Meanwhile, EastEnders – now a miserable parody of its old self full of shrieking harpies and snarling middle-aged men – is busy recycling the tired “Who shot JR?”-style storyline it’s used a couple of times before. This time the mystery is which of the multiple suspects attacked annoying Ian Beale and left him for dead on the floor of the Queen Vic. I know which of the two soaps I’d rather be watching.

Expand Close Ian Bartholemew as Geoff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ian Bartholemew as Geoff

Coronation Street’s fictional area of Weatherfield is well-named. No other programme has managed to weather the massive changes in society, television and public tastes to the same extent. Some things have changed, of course. The number of episodes per week – six where there used to be two or three – means there’s a voracious appetite for material, which in turn means the writers have to come up with more big, dramatic storylines and more cliffhangers than ever before.

All the UK soaps are popular. Coronation Street is different. It’s popular and beloved. What sets it apart is that it’s been part of the backdrop to the lives of multiple generations. My parents’ generation, my generation, our kids’ generation.

Expand Close Ena Sharples (Violet Carson) is widely seen as one of the soap’s greatest characters (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ena Sharples (Violet Carson) is widely seen as one of the soap’s greatest characters (PA)

The reason why it’s endured so long is that the essential ingredients are the same now as they were back in 1960, when it burst onto screen as the first drama to depict working-class characters – who spoke with genuine regional working-class accents – in a relatively realistic, non-patronising way.

It was the television equivalent of the British kitchen sink dramas then taking cinema by storm.

Expand Close Liz Dawn and Bill Tarmey, who played Vera and Jack Duckworth, one of the great Corrie couples (ITV/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Dawn and Bill Tarmey, who played Vera and Jack Duckworth, one of the great Corrie couples (ITV/PA)

It’s always been notable for its strong female characters: Ena Sharples, Elsie Tanner, Annie Walker, Bet Lynch, the much-married Rita Tanner (formerly Littlewood, Bates, Fairclough and Sullivan) and all the others over the decades.

The tradition carries on today. When vicious, manipulative Geoff gets his comeuppance tomorrow, it will be the women in his toxic orbit – Yasmeen, Alya, Sally and his first wife/victim Elaine – who bring him down.

Expand Close Margaret Thatcher toasts Julie Goodyear and the cast of Coronation Street when she visited the Rovers Return at Granada Television Studios in Manchester (PA Archive) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Margaret Thatcher toasts Julie Goodyear and the cast of Coronation Street when she visited the Rovers Return at Granada Television Studios in Manchester (PA Archive)

The other most important element of Coronation Street is the comedy. The exploits of Stan and Hilda Ogden, Jack and Vera Duckworh, Curly Watts and Raquel Wolstenhume, and especially Blanche Hunt, who spouted some of the funniest lines ever written for any character, perfectly balanced the drama.

Conflict and tragedy are the meat and potatoes of soap. Coronation Street has never forgotten that laughter is the flavoursome gravy on top. Happy 60th to an institution.