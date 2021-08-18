| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cops, robbers and Sally Rooney – but few laughs in RTÉ’s new season line-up

Pat Stacey

Aidan Gillen (right) in a scene from Kin. Photo: Patrick Redmond/AMC+ Expand
Smother actor Gemma-Leah Devereux at RTÉ's new season launch. Expand
The 2 Johnnies at RTÉ's new season launch Expand
Nicky Byrne Expand

Close

Aidan Gillen (right) in a scene from Kin. Photo: Patrick Redmond/AMC+

Aidan Gillen (right) in a scene from Kin. Photo: Patrick Redmond/AMC+

Smother actor Gemma-Leah Devereux at RTÉ's new season launch.

Smother actor Gemma-Leah Devereux at RTÉ's new season launch.

The 2 Johnnies at RTÉ's new season launch

The 2 Johnnies at RTÉ's new season launch

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne

/

Aidan Gillen (right) in a scene from Kin. Photo: Patrick Redmond/AMC+

Aidan Gillen getting back into the gangster game, Angeline Ball reprising her role as a Dublin detective and another Smother will lead the RTÉ drama charge into the darkening nights.

Three series were to the fore at the national broadcaster's autumn schedule launch on Wednesday. Gillen – whose science fiction series Project Blue Book has sadly been cancelled – is joined by Charlie Cox (Netflix's Daredevil himself), Claire Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, newcomer Yasmin Seky and the incomparable Ciarán Hinds for Kin, an eight-part crime drama.

The killing of a boy pushes a Dublin gangland family, the Kinsellas, into a vicious war with an international cartel that has infinitely more firepower and financial clout. Holed up in their stronghold, with their businesses, family members and associates all in the firing line, their one advantage over their enemies is the unbreakable bond of familial blood. It all sounds very promising.

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy