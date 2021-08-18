Aidan Gillen getting back into the gangster game, Angeline Ball reprising her role as a Dublin detective and another Smother will lead the RTÉ drama charge into the darkening nights.

Three series were to the fore at the national broadcaster's autumn schedule launch on Wednesday. Gillen – whose science fiction series Project Blue Book has sadly been cancelled – is joined by Charlie Cox (Netflix's Daredevil himself), Claire Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, newcomer Yasmin Seky and the incomparable Ciarán Hinds for Kin, an eight-part crime drama.

The killing of a boy pushes a Dublin gangland family, the Kinsellas, into a vicious war with an international cartel that has infinitely more firepower and financial clout. Holed up in their stronghold, with their businesses, family members and associates all in the firing line, their one advantage over their enemies is the unbreakable bond of familial blood. It all sounds very promising.

A spin-off of 2017's turgid Acceptable Risk is probably preferable to a direct sequel, so we should at least give a fair shake to Hidden Assets, which focuses on a supporting character from the earlier series, detective Emer Byrne, played by the aforementioned Ms Ball, who's now working for the Criminal Assets Bureau.

When CAB finds a link between a wealthy Irish family, some rough diamonds and a series of deadly bombings in Antwerp, Byrne teams up with a straight-arrow Belgian cop to get to the bottom of it. It's an Irish-Belgian co-production, so naturally the story moves between the two countries.

Despite the central mystery being solved, the first season of Smother left plenty of plot threads dangling, so it's back to the rugged Clare coastline to tie a few of them up. But, wouldn't you know it, yet another skeleton comes tumbling out of a closet already stuffed with them: a secret son of the late, not much lamented Denis. Dervla Kirwan once again heads a classy cast. Don't expect to see this until after Christmas, though.

Given the terrible time of it the TV industry has had during the pandemic, it's a better than expected drama line-up. After the roaring success of Normal People, another Sally Rooney novel, Conversations with Friends, gets the polished Element Pictures treatment.

Director Paddy Breathnach (who brought us the excellent Rosie) is at the helm of The Dry, an eight-part comedy-drama about a former party girl who returns to Ireland clean and sober, but finds it tough to stay that way in the company of her complicated family.

One-time Bond girl and medicine woman Jane Seymour fetches up in Dublin in Harry Wild, playing the titular character, an English professor just retired from her job at Trinity College who can't help getting involved in solving crimes with the help of her son (Kevin Ryan), a Garda detective.

If you like this sort of thing, the rebooted Gossip Girl is among the US and UK imports.

RTÉ won't be releasing full details of its documentary offerings until the weekend, but there were a few glimpses on Wednesday of what we can expect, including Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close, about the much-missed RTÉ broadcaster; and Ireland's Dirty Laundry, featuring the stories of the women who slaved in the notorious Magdalene Laundries.

There is also Cocooned, a look at how the older generation coped in the early months of the pandemic; The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy, and Capitol Man, a profile of Irish CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan.

On the entertainment show front, RTÉ's enjoyable take on the BBC format DIY SOS: The Big Build picks up again, having been disrupted mid-production by Covid. Alas, things aren't so bright elsewhere.

I suspect I'll be swerving Last Singer Standing, which appears to be a karaoke contest-game show hybrid fronted by Nicky Byrne, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about karaoke after all those albums of ghastly covers with Westlife.

And just in case The Late Late Show and The Tommy Tiernan Show (returning with a Christmas special) don't have enough talk for you, there's YET ANOTHER WEEKEND CHAT SHOW! This one is called Ask Me Anything, hosted by Angela Scanlon.

You wouldn't have lost money betting RTÉ would find some way of inflicting Maura Higgins on us. She's the host of Glow Up Ireland, a homegrown spin on the British make-up competition-slash-reality show.

Repeat offenders showing up this autumn include Room to Improve (you didn't really think it wouldn't, now, did you?), Ireland's Fittest Family, Home Rescue, First Dates and the music show Soundtrack to My Life.

Once again, we're poorly served on the comedy front. Oliver Callan's new series Callan Kicks the Years, with the impressionist trawling through a specific period in Irish history in each episode, should yield a few laughs, but I'm afraid the appeal of The 2 Johnnies, who RTÉ appears to have legally adopted, remains a mystery to me.