‘Coolest man’ Jack Guinness: ‘Fame isn’t real but I’ve seen a lot of people get kind of hypnotised by it’

"“It was such a fun job, but, my God, did we all cry. Evicting people was just horrific, but I was quick to remind them that I’ve not gotten 90pc of the jobs I’ve gone for in my career." Jack Guinness with his co-host of Creative Fund: Comedy Edition Sofie Hagen

"I was like — I’ve just come to terms with who I am, and now, suddenly, you’re asking me to kind of go back into the closet." Model and TV host Jack Guinness

"“I’ve been very conscious in my career to think about the allure of fame in a very pragmatic way. Because it’s not real, it’s fake. I’ve seen a lot of people get kind of hypnotised by it." Jack Guinness with Pixie Geldof (far left) and Alexa Chung at a private dinner at Wild by Tart in 2019 in London. Photo: David M Benett

"When you find out what a week in my life looks like, please let me know. My agents call me on a need-to-know basis." Jack Guinness attends Nobu Hotel Marrakech launch weekend in January this year in Morocco. Photo: David M Benett

"As a kid I grew up wanting to be part of a fabulous world, feeling that my life was a bit beige, like so many people do." Jack Guinness, co-host of Creative Fund: Comedy Edition. Photo: Katherine Claire Images

A former model, creative director and TV host (“my mates call me a ‘slashie’ — a model slash host slash...”) Jack Guinness is, in his words, a beautiful beard attached to an idiot .

In person, Jack is beaming and magnetic. He speaks haplessly about intellectual pursuits and intellectually about tat, relating anecdotes that are often self-denigrating.

He quotes Chekhov while ordering McDonald’s and unravels when telling stories — like that time Kate Moss walked in on him in a Glastonbury tent as he was stuffing ice down his pants to combat heat exhaustion.

“She said, ‘Have you overcooked it, babe? Hate when that happens’.” It’s a chilly day in London as our Zoom conversation begins, probably particularly cold for Guinness as he has just stepped off a plane from Marrakesh in Morocco.

He and a selection of friends — including Jessie Ware, Raven Smith and Pixie Geldof — had been invited to the launch of the first Nobu Hotel in Africa.

He doesn’t mention this, though — magazines such as Interview and Instagram accounts such as that of London-based art director and stylist Maximilian Hurd do the talking.

“When you find out what a week in my life looks like,” he says in response to my enquiry, “please let me know. My agents call me on a need-to-know basis. So they just call me and I get in a car.” A member of the famed Guinness family, he failed half of his GCSEs (equivalent of our Junior Cert) — largely due to his “crippling dyslexia” — and then went to Cambridge to read English literature, all the while working with a theatre company.

From then, came modelling for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill; moving in with Alexa Chung right at the apex of her T4 days — “no one works harder than she does” and popularising the man bun in 2013 — “I can’t apologise to humanity enough.”

Born in London, in Lambeth, before moving to Belgravia, Guinness is the son of a vicar. Arthur Guinness, Jack’s great-great-great-grandfather had “five or six” sons (he had 21 children; 10 of whom lived to adulthood) each of whom stuck to one of three vocations: brewing, banking and religion.

Jack’s family assumed the last; his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as their brothers, were all vicars. And quite lauded ones too — his father was Margaret Thatcher’s vicar for a time.

Jack’s history fascinates him. He has attended the Guinness Storehouse — “best pint I’ve ever had, although they only gave me a half pint at the end. Probably had that one coming”. ​

Last Christmas, his time was spent on the popular heritage site ancestry.com.

“I found out that my great-great-grandmother was a lady called Lucretia. She was a Cramer and her father was the head of the king’s music in the court. And her brother was Beethoven’s best mate — he was the first person to publish Beethoven in the UK.

“She was married to a guy called John d’Esterre, who was a bit of a blowhard. He got into a duel with Daniel O’Connell, who killed him.

“Then Lucretia, who was apparently one of the most beautiful women in Dublin, went down to the river because she was going to drown herself as she was a penniless widow, but had a kind of epiphany and decided to live again. She then met mygreat-great-grandfather [John Grattan Guinness, son of Arthur of brewing fame], married him and became a Guinness.

“So, obviously, it’s terrible that someone died, but if it hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t exist. Also apparently he was a bit of an idiot. So there are all these amazing bits of Irish history that tie back into my family and I’m very humbled by it and I find it fascinating.”

The realisation that he was gay came early.

Later, he launched the website The Queer Bible (queerbible.com) in 2017 — a guide to LGBTQ+ history and culture.

Four years on, The Queer Bible was released as a book of essays, featuring contributions by Elton John, Munroe Bergdorf, Tan France, Graham Norton, Gus Kenworthy, Paris Lees, Russell Tovey, and Rainbow Milk author Paul Mendez.

It was described in O, Oprah Winfrey’s magazine, as “changing the literary landscape”.

The impetus to publish only came about by way of the 2016 Academy Awards.

“Sam Smith had just won Best Original Song [Writing’s On The Wall for the Bond film Spectre] and Smith made some comment [that they had read an article by Sir Ian McKellan saying that no openly gay man had won an Oscar].

“And that wasn’t accurate, but poor Sam didn’t know. It got me thinking, do I know my queer history? I grew up under Section 28 [the legislative designation for a series of laws across Britain that prohibited the ‘promotion of homosexuality’] so I had been cut off from accessing my history.

“So I started researching and noted that everything was quite academic, which also felt exclusive. I wanted a space that reflects the interpretation of queerness I felt, so I started a website. Which quickly turned into a book, which then turned into an opportunity for me to ask my heroes about their heroes. I’m still so, so proud of it today.”

His sexuality affected his short-lived acting career, too. Following two years of training in the Chekhovian style, Guinness met with several agents, who all said he’d never be an openly gay leading man; he’d either be the best-friend character, like Rupert Everett in My Best Friend’s Wedding, or a closeted leading man.

“I was like — I’ve just come to terms with who I am, and now, suddenly, you’re asking me to kind of go back into the closet?”

“And you know, things have changed so rapidly. Now you have so many high-profile LGBTQ+ actors, non-binary actors and trans actors that are, quite rightly, getting their day in the sun, and access to worlds that they always should have had access to. But that was one of the big things.

He relinquished his childhood dream and pivoted into fashion, writing, hosting, creative consulting, and anything else that now deems him GQ’s coolest man in the UK. Does it faze him? Well, yes, actually. “Only recently I was hosting the [GQ] Man of The Year Awards and just before I went on, I was like, ‘hang on, I’m a seven-year-old. How am I even doing this?’ So that never really goes away, or it hasn’t for me, anyway. My friends also love to shout in unison, ‘shut up Jack’ when I get a bit OTT. So that helps if my head were to ever swell to a bigger size.”

Close friends with FROW mainstays Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof, Guinness’s life rarely seems far from a Miu Miu collab.

But he insists he prefers to keep fame at a remove.

“There have been a few situations in my life where I’ve seen the toxicity of celebrity culture and I’ve had to examine myself and think about how we use celebrities’ lives, especially at the most tragic moments, as entertainment.

“And I was challenged as an individual, you know. Am I thinking of celebrities as real people or treating them as kind of entertainment? I think the way that we treat women is abysmal, and in a small way I’m a part of that world, so I see it at its worst.

“But, then again, what Prince Harry’s going through is really tough. It doesn’t discriminate when you’re a public entity and when people think you’re a plaything. There’s a real person behind that persona.”

He struggles with the term ‘It boy’, visibly scrunching his nose.

“I’ve been very conscious in my career to think about the allure of fame in a very pragmatic way. Because it’s not real, it’s fake. I’ve seen a lot of people get kind of hypnotised by it. It’s like a siren song that pulls you in. And as a kid I grew up wanting to be part of a fabulous world, feeling that my life was a bit beige, like so many people do.

“It’s a universal experience, especially for queer people. They want out, they want to find something that connects to them, and that world can be really attractive. What I’m really proud of is what I’ve been able to do is to use the platform I have and actually turn it into something meaningful.

“I mean, I’m a very privileged white, cisgender gay man in London, with a famous last name that opens doors for me. I’ve kind of managed to get my foot in the door and smash it open for everyone else to run in behind me. And that’s what The Queer Bible has done.

“I’ve managed to leverage the slightly more shallow aspects of my life to create something of meaning. So, yeah, it definitely could have gone a different direction but I’ve managed to kind of pull it back and turn the car and take the right turn and not the wrong one. That said, all that’s making me sound very highbrow — I’m still a complete idiot.”

Guinness’s latest role is as host of a four-episode run of a new television competition from adult-content, social-media platform OnlyFans.

Creative Fund: Comedy Edition enlists 10 UK- and Ireland-based comics to compete against one another in the hopes of winning the biggest prize money ever given out in a UK comedy competition.

The funniest person — judged by comedians Mae Martin, Jamali Maddix and London Hughes — will walk away with the Creative Fund of £100,000.

The two runners-up will each receive £25,000, all to be broadcast on OFTV — the free-to-view, safe-for-work streaming platform and app from OnlyFans.

Guinness’s role resides somewhere between grande dame and ringmaster, detailing the hoops through which contestants must jump. He, alongside comic Sofie Hagen, guides the contestants in a number of knockout tasks as they head towards the grand finale. ​

One task sees the competitors asked to create a viral comedy video, while in another they have to write a five-minute set all about sex and relationships — only to later discover that their target audience is a group of pensioners having a buffet lunch.

“It was such a fun job, but, my God, did we all cry. Evicting people was just horrific, but I was quick to remind them that I’ve not gotten 90pc of the jobs I’ve gone for in my career. Also with shows like these, it’s often not the person who wins who gets the most work.

“So we tried to keep things as positive as possible, all the while getting them to do quite naughty tasks to really stretch their comedic skills.

“It was an honour to hold their hands throughout because, even though I’m not a comedian, I know what it feels like to be so terrified and question everything you’re doing. It was quite an emotional shoot, given that it is a comedy show, but we had such a laugh. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

‘Creative Fund: Comedy Edition’ continues on OFTV