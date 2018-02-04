He's not used to sitting ringside - but Conor McGregor was in the front row at Dancing With the Stars to support sister Erin tonight.

Conor McGregor sits ringside at DWTS to support sister Erin as Maia eliminated

The UFC star was joined at the show by girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Meanwhile broadcaster Maia Dunphy was eliminated from the show. “I am very disappointed,” Maia Dunphy said afterwards. “Of course I am.”

Many viewers felt the judges were unduly harsh in their marking of Maia's routine. “I don’t like starting conspiracy theories and you don’t want to be a bad loser,” Maia said afterwards.

Conor Mc Gregor with his Partner Dee watching his sister Erin ,during the Fifth Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

“But Twitter was ablaze with it. When you work hard it is a knock but it is nice that people think we were harshly scored". She added; “People say you have to be more confident but if someone is giving you low scores and criticising you it chips away at your confidence you have to build yourself back up every week.”

Maia thinks the rural vote may have been the reason for her departure. “There’s no doubt there’s a tribal element to it …I think regional audiences tend to support their own slightly more but It sounds like I’m a sore loser.

Asked if she would keep dancing “maybe in my kitchen.”

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne topped the leaderboard with 27 points.

