Comment: Why Dr Alex is not the 'nice guy' of the Love Island villa

With less than two weeks left of Love Island drama on our screens, it's safe to say that Dr Alex George hasn't had the easiest time in the Majorcan villa.

He has tried to find a connection with a number of women in the villa, including Megan, Ellie, Grace and Alexandra. And despite the public's enthusiasm for 'Mr Nice Guy' to find true love, it seems Alex has fallen short - again.

When he first came into the villa, I'll admit that part of me did feel bad for him over the situation with Samira - when they were forced to couple up as they had not clicked with anyone else - but their friendship seemed to make everything better.

But a couple of weeks in, something about the public perception of Alex just didn't sit right with me.

Samira Mighty and Alex George (ITV)

It was his recoupling with Ellie that really started to make me question if Alex REALLY was the nicest guy in the villa.

Let's start with making her breakfast one morning in. A cute gesture, I'd definitely be flattered at most, but it was a bit 'in your face' for someone who seems to say he likes to take things slow.

Eyal kissed Megan before she chose him over Alex for the recoupling. PIC: Love Island/3e

When Ellie turned him down shortly after, Alex accused her of playing games and not really having an interest in him. Here's a thought - none of the girls actually owe him anything.

Ellie didn't owe it to him to stay in a couple just because he served her a slice of toast and a cuppa one morning. She didn't owe it to him to force herself to fancy him- in fact she flagged the lack of attraction quite early on.

Alex George and Laura Crane (ITV)

After Ellie we had Grace, a relationship that seems to have appeared and disappeared in the blink of an eye. There's nothing else to add because I don't even remember seeing the two of them speaking to one another at all.

Then we have Alexandra, a woman who appeared to have a genuine interest in the A&E doctor (for once). She chose to recouple with him and clearly made her interests known. It appears Alex even joined the 'do bits society' after having a few cheeky kisses under the covers with the makeup artist.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Grace and Alex.

And now he's only gone and blown it. What more does that man want?

I get it, he's there to find a 'true connection' but if that's the case, he shouldn't be going around saying he has a connection with every female figure that walks in the door. It's like the boy that cried wolf - the more you say you have a connection with someone, the less people will believe it.

Alexandra chose Dr Alex in Friday night's Love Island recoupling. PIC: ITV

With a week and a half left inside the villa, I really don't understand how he thinks he'll fall in love with someone else in that amount of time. In fact, I genuinely don't understand how he made it this far, as the most frequently single person in the villa.

There's no denying the hypocrisy of him telling Ellie she's 'playing games', and then basically doing the same thing reversed to Alexandra. Alexandra is right - she doesn't deserve to be someone's second option, especially someone who's arguably had too many options in the villa.

Dr Alex kisses Alexandra after she chooses him in the Love Island recoupling

When Alexandra expressed her disappointment over him stating he was open to engaging with the two new girls in the villa and told him she didn't want to be his 'second option' he was downright cold and more than a little patronising when he said he was not ready to be exclusive and he couldn't believe that she would consider being exclusive with him so soon. Ouch.

Guilt tripping someone into thinking they couldn't have done anything wrong because they're a 'nice guy' doesn't actually make you one.

There's an apparent theme this season of the guys putting their feelings first at the considerable emotional expense of their partners. We've seen Wes, Josh and Jack all choose another woman over their original partner because they were 'happy but could be happier'.

When it comes to love, of course you sometimes have to be selfish. But it almost seems like Alex has taken a leaf out of the other guys' books, unnecessarily.

I'm not saying Alex isn’t a nice guy. He comes across as a gentleman for the most part. He had Georgia's back when Ellie screamed profanities at her over the Georgia-kissing-Jack controversy, and he seems to have maintained some true friendships during his time in Majorca. Like everyone else, he has his faults, and he shouldn't have to live up to the pressure of being nice all the time.

So let's stop making him out to be the official nice guy of the year. He may still be the nicest guy in the Love Island villa, but that's not saying much.

They say nice guys finish last, and this time, I think that might be the case.

Online Editors