Claire Byrne's shed and other lockdown TV mysteries

It’s funny the things you think about while sitting at home watching television. But in this strangest of strange times, it’s hardly surprising to find your mind idly wandering down odd pathways when television itself is stuck at such a surreal juncture.

Take the mystery of Claire Byrne’s garden shed for example.

Just how big is this shed? Why does it look like the interior of a luxury Swedish sauna when mine looks like a WWII bomb shelter built by a blind man using the wrong side of the saw blade?

Where is the lawnmower, or the garden tools, the boxes of Christmas decorations, the half-empty tins of paint, and all the other bits and pieces that accumulate over the years? Does all this stuff have to be moved out before Claire Byrne Live goes on air and then moved back in again when the show ends?

Or maybe there’s a second shed, less swanky and Swedish-sauna-influenced, where she stores the odds and sods, in which case we’ll have to start calling her Claire "Two Sheds" Byrne. I think we deserve to know.

In fairness, the news and current affairs programmes on RTÉ – and Virgin Media – are doing an excellent job of keeping us informed. But there’s something not quite right about the The Late Late Show.

There was tremendous goodwill towards the first ever edition without a studio audience, and even more towards Miriam O’Callaghan’s two-week stint as stand-in presenter. But the current awkward format is effectively an emergency response, not one built to last indefinitely.

Difficult though the decision might be, the wisest move may be to fold up the tent until normality returns.

The same could be said of last Friday’s edition of Have I Got News For You, featuring team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, presenter Steph McGovern, and guests Helen Lewis and Miles Jupp interacting on video link from their own homes.

"We’ll be lucky to get 10 minutes out of this," Merton joked at the start. He wasn’t far wrong.

As an experiment, the conference call approach didn’t work. Without a studio audience to bounce off, many gags just hung in the air and shrivelled.

Personally, I became so disengaged that I started trying to read the titles of the hundreds of DVDs behind Merton’s head (mostly silent comedies, it turns out).

Hats off to broadcasters gamely sticking to the old showbusiness maxim that the show must go on.

But after Friday’s flat and eerily unfunny HIGNFY, there comes a time when you have to ask, must it really? Coronavirus is the only story right now, and not one exactly brimming over with comedy potential.

The strain showed in HIGNFY, which was reduced to desperately trying to wring laughs from funny animal videos.

Lads, that’s what YouTube is for.

I’ll be surprised if HIGNFY doesn’t abandon the experiment.

Then there’s the issue of Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid.

How does she still look so fabulously well-groomed when everyone else is being told they’re not allowed to venture within a mile of a professional hairdresser?

Reid returned to the GMB studio last week after a fortnight in voluntary self-isolation. Apart from her and Piers Morgan having to sit so far apart that they might as well be shouting at one another from opposite sides of Trafalgar Square, it was business as usual.

During Reid’s stay-at-home period, she contributed to the show by video link. She looked much like you’d expect anyone, woman or man, who’d been caught on camera at home at that unholy hour of the morning to look: casual, a little sleepy and unkempt. Now, though, she’s back to her glamorous self.

For that matter, Morgan is also looking as well-polished and presentable as it’s humanly possible for him to look, given the raw material. Just what is going on?

Do GMB’s hair and make-up people attend to Reid and Morgan while wearing hazmat suits, which are burned immediately afterwards?

Like I said, the mind wanders.