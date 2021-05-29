Cillian Murphy on Helen McCrory: ‘Any material, any scene...she made it better’

Irish actor Cillian Murphy said he was in “awe” of how his Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory lived her life.

McCrory, who played Murphy’s character’s aunt on the popular show, died of cancer at the age of 52 last month.

In an interview with the Guardian, when asked about McCrory, the Cork native said: “She was my closest colleague on Peaky, and one of the finest actors I’ve ever worked opposite.

"Any material, any scene … she made it special. She could do power and vulnerability, one after the other.

"She was just so cool and fun, and had such compassion for everyone she met. I was kind of in awe about how she lived her life – the way she balanced her work and her family so beautifully.”

Murphy’s latest project to hit the screens is A Quiet Place Part II. The actor didn’t feature in the first film released in 2018, which stars the director of the movie John Krasinski and Hollywood actress Emily Blunt.

In the latest film, he plays Emmett, a grieving father who has been sheltering in an abandoned house to keep away from the monsters.

After losing his own family, he meets a mother, played by Emily Blunt, and her three children.

Murphy said he was such a big fan of the flick that he considered writing a congratulatory email to Krasinski, however, he didn’t because he got too embarrassed.

Murphy added: “I thought: ‘He’s going to think I want something.’ And I didn’t.”

When asked if he often writes fanmail, the actor said: “I used to when I was younger. Actors are so cosseted and no one ever reaches out. But I think it’s a good thing to do.

"I always tell that to younger actors: if there’s someone you admire, write them a letter.”