| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Christmas TV guide: Our top picks for television and streaming

Gemma Arterton in mini-series Black Narcissus Expand

Close

Gemma Arterton in mini-series Black Narcissus

Gemma Arterton in mini-series Black Narcissus

Gemma Arterton in mini-series Black Narcissus

Pat Stacey & Paul Whitington

With the triple-whammy of Covid-19 disruption, the surge in popularity of the streaming sites during the most severe lockdown period and the general air of worry regarding resources, Christmas 2020 was never going to be easy for broadcasters such as RTÉ and the BBC.

This year’s line-up won’t go down as an especially memorable one, yet there are still quite a few gems, including a handful of fine Irish documentaries in there.

So off you go and happy Christmas viewing.

Privacy