Charming romantic or grandiose narcissist? As Sex and the City kills off Mr Big, we look back at the legacy of Carrie’s leading man

It’s the end of an era. John James ‘Mr Big’ Preston has only gone and popped his clogs.

The first episode of the hugely anticipated Sex And The City follow-up And Just Like That aired last night and Mr Big’s Peloton-related death left fans stunned. He had only been back five minutes.

In a way, of course, his on-screen death was inevitable. Over six seasons and two movies, Big and Carrie had broken up, got back together, cheated, lied, been engaged twice and called off one wedding. Where else could the script writers possibly go?

Unless they relocated to Mars, Big needed to sling his hook. Plus, a happy and settled couple in their 50s doesn’t make for the most compelling TV. His death is a handy way to free Carrie up so she can get back to doing what she does best — running around midtown looking quizzically into the middle distance.

But even though he’s gone, Mr Big will not be forgotten. Not by Carrie and not by the millions of SATC fans.

Today, possessing sexual agency and admitting to enjoying sex may not seem revolutionary, but 20 years ago, the HBO series was packaged as the vanguard of modern feminism. In that context for many viewers, Carrie’s life was not a glossy fantasy world, but a blueprint for relationship success.

I watched it as a teenager and learnt a lot from the SATC crew’s sexcipades. Some of these learnings proved useful, some were just confusing. For a period, I genuinely thought men preferred women to keep their bras on during sex.

At the centre of all the romantic storylines was Mr Big — the ultimate ladies man. Played by actor Chris Noth, the character is said to be inspired by former Vogue and GQ publisher Ron Galotti. He was an ex of the woman behind the show, Candace Bushnell.

Galotti lived a high-flying Manhattan lifestyle; fast cars, schmoozy parties, helicopter rides and Hampton country clubs. He also had a reputation as a womaniser and dated models, including Janice Dickinson and social butterflies like New York Observer columnist Bushnell.

“I called him Mr Big because he was like a big man on campus,” she previously said. “You just notice him as soon as he walks in the room.”

Carrie and Big in And Just Like That

Whatsapp Carrie and Big in And Just Like That

Throughout the series and subsequent films, viewers were led to believe Mr Big possessed everything a woman could want. He was suave and confident and, when it suited him, made ostentatious romantic displays — buying Carrie a penthouse, flying to Paris to confess his love, proposing with a designer shoe.

Big could also be a colossal jerk — the cheating, moving away without telling Carrie. He jilted the woman for Pete’s sake.

Despite all this, he has always been positioned as Carrie’s one true love. With Mr Big no longer in the picture and nine more episodes of And Just Like That to go, I got to thinking (I’m sorry, it had to be done) what legacy did he leave behind? Did he cod a generation of women into believing chasing commitment-phobes was a viable route to a healthy and happy relationship?

Therapists and relationship counsellors agree that Big was never going to be Carrie’s perfect match. Rhona Buckley, psychotherapist and accredited counsellor, describes Mr Big as your textbook grandiose narcissist.

“There are three main types of narcissists: vulnerable, malignant and grandiose. Big is the latter,” Buckley says. “Everything suited his own needs. Narcissists are controlling and put what they want above everything else.

“He never accommodated Carrie — be it giving her the commitment she needed or having a flat screen TV in their bedroom. It was always his way.”

According to Buckley, a grandiose narcissist has low empathy and is extremely selfish.

“In their eyes, people exist to make them look and feel better about themselves… Your needs will never be met in these relationships.”

Put simply, Big is your classic Hollywood ‘bad boy’ thrown into a sharp suit and the back of a stretch Mercedes-Benz.

“For Carrie, [the appeal] is that fantasy of changing someone — some women are attracted to that challenge,” Buckley says.

“Carrie believed if she changed Big, it would prove his love to her, but all she did was compromise her own needs hugely.”

Big suited himself when it came to Carrie in Sex And The City

Whatsapp Big suited himself when it came to Carrie in Sex And The City

Carrie making her needs secondary in a relationship is a running theme. Remember when she ditched her Parisian book party to hang around a draughty old museum with pretentious grump Alexander Petrovsky? Terrible decision.

Relationship therapist Bernadette Ryan agrees that Carrie’s desire to kowtow to men while simultaneously trying to change them will always lead to problems.

“When someone shows you who they are, trust them,” she says. “People only change if they believe they need to. I wouldn’t describe Carrie and Big’s relationship as toxic, but I definitely think Miranda and Steve’s relationship is healthier.”

There’s another reason why the writers may have decided they needed to call time on Carrie and Mr Big’s love affair. In a post #MeToo world, Big’s alpha-male Manhattan millionaire schtick doesn’t have the same shine.

Now he seems crass, predictable and, well, a little boring. Especially for those who didn’t catch it the first time round.

“I think younger generations may be more empowered, and have a better understanding of their own worth,” says Helen Vaughan, psychotherapist with Maynooth Counselling and Psychotherapy.

“That unattainable rich guy is not the dream for young women making their own money. That narrative had changed hugely in the last 20, even the last 10 years.”

The mystery surrounding Mr Big evaporated years ago. In fact, we now have a list of names for the games he likes to play — ghosting, gaslighting and love-bombing.

We see through him and, as a result, he has lost his enigma, and his sexiness. When I rewatched old SATC episodes in prep for the new series, Big just seems kind of petty and forgettable.

This may be why his departure feels like much less of a loss than Samantha Jones.

Despite her absence from And Just Like That, Jones remains the most current and cutting-edge character to come out of the series.

Unlike Big, she definitely still has ‘It’.