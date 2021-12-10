| 2.8°C Dublin

Charming romantic or grandiose narcissist? As Sex and the City kills off Mr Big, we look back at the legacy of Carrie’s leading man

For a generation of women, Carrie Bradshaw’s on-again, off-again lover was the ultimate dating conundrum. looks at the legacy of Sex and the City’s leading man

Chris Noth as Mr Big in Sex And The City Expand
Carrie and Big in And Just Like That Expand
Big suited himself when it came to Carrie in Sex And The City Expand

Chris Noth as Mr Big in Sex And The City

Kirsty Blake Knox

It’s the end of an era. John James ‘Mr Big’ Preston has only gone and popped his clogs.

The first episode of the hugely anticipated Sex And The City follow-up And Just Like That aired last night and Mr Big’s Peloton-related death left fans stunned. He had only been back five minutes.

