Charlie Brooker: Irish Times AI hoax was ‘like that chimp who made paintings that were put in an art gallery’

As Black Mirror returns to tap into our tech paranoia, its creator talks about AI, the epidemic of loneliness, and why he ‘thinks we’ll be fine’

It feels quite apt to begin a conversation with Charlie Brooker while seething at the dehumanising failure of modern technology. My sodding camera has decided to be “undetected”, so while Brooker is visible on Zoom in the merry chaos of his study, I am, as he puts it: “Just a D, floating in space.”