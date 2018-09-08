Carlow Rose Shauna Lay Racey has opened up about the struggles she faced growing up with parents who were heroin addicts, stating that she “hated” her mother and thought that she had lost her to the drug.

Carlow Rose Shauna Lay Racey has opened up about the struggles she faced growing up with parents who were heroin addicts, stating that she “hated” her mother and thought that she had lost her to the drug.

Carlow Rose Shauna Lacey: 'As I was leaving, I thought, that’s it, my mammy is gone - she's completely took over by heroin'

Speaking on the Late Late Show alongside her mother Angela, the 24-year-old said that growing up, she was scared of what she would see every time she returned home to her parents.

“My fear, every time I left the house in the morning and getting back home from school, would be, is he alive? Am I going to see something I don't want to see?”

Shauna, who wowed viewers with her honesty during last month's Rose of Tralee festival, said it was "always dark" in her house as a child, adding that her mother always looked “very sad.”

“I was seeing my mom and she was very sad all the time,” she said. “I’d come home from school and it would be very dark; the blinds would be closed. It was dark, there was no dinner on the table, my mother would be asleep in bed. I’d go up and ask mammy is everything okay? And she would just say leave me alone.”

She said she knew what her parents were up to when she heard the “click click of the lighter,” but did not want to believe it.

“I remember a time when I was sitting down in the sitting room, and I would just hear click click click of the lighter,” she said. “I was very much aware of what they were doing, I just did not want to believe it. I didn’t want to think that I know what they were doing. I would turn up the music on telly, look up the study books, try to get into something different that took my mind off what was going on.”

At the age of 15, Shauna made the decision to leave her parents home and move in with her grandparents, describing her heartbreak when her mother didn't stop her.

“As I was leaving, I thought, that’s it, my mammy is gone. She’s completely took over by heroin," she said. "Why did she let me go?”

For her mother, that was the moment she knew she was “in trouble.”

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey with her daughter Emmy and mother Angela Ray. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“I was in the window, looking at her going,” Angela said. “And I was literally out of it. This is the thing- no matter how much you sedate yourself you’re still a human under. When I looked out the window, I’ll never forget the tears coming down my eyes, and I just said, “Oh I’m in trouble. I’m in trouble now if I can actually let my daughter go.”

The impetus for Angela to get clean came when Shauna revealed to her that she was pregnant at 21.

“Her father had passed away. My head just did a 360; within 24 hours, it just did a 360,” she said. “I was then onto...I need to go through treatment, I’m going to go through withdrawal, I’m going to have to rebuild my life.”

During her lowest point of her heroin addiction, Ms Lacey said she look for different resources to procure money for the drug. “I was completely clueless to life, I would have begged my parents for money or shoplifted,” she said.

Despite her addiction, she Lacey said that there wasn't a day that passed by when she did not think about her children.

“The thing about addicts - when you have kids, there isn’t a day that goes by that you don’t think of them. And the guilt alone of not being able to stand up and be there for them, for me it was extremely hard," she explained.

Shauna, who works as a manager at a bookmakers, went on to praise her parents for being so full of love despite their addictions.

"Even though I had parents who were addicts, I had very good-hearted parents," she explained.

“I learned to love the addict not the addiction, and that was a killer for me. And after losing Dad, I just found a place in my heart to love my mother as best I could, and just be there for the times that she wasn’t necessarily out of it.

“And my Daddy, he drilled something into me, he said, always, you are a very very special person, and you have a heart of gold, and when you walk into a room, you better light it up.”

Online Editors