Can Alexa Chung's new Netflix show reinvent the fashion reality TV format?

But a new show, launched on Netflix this week, aims to change that. Next In Fashion sees 18 small-scale designers competing for $250,000 (€227,000) of investment in their business, and the opportunity to have their collection sold on retail behemoth Net-a-Porter.

British designer and television presenter Alexa Chung co-hosts the show, wearing Richard Quinn It-dresses that look great in HD, along with the sharply dressed Tan France, host of the exception-to-the-makeover-television-show rule, the unusually successful Queer Eye. They are joined each week on the judging panel by Eva Chen, head of fashion at Instagram, and Elizabeth Stewart, red carpet stylist to Cate Blanchett.

Guest judges include anarchic British designer Christopher Kane on "rock week", and Tommy Hilfiger, founder of the jeans empire, on "denim week".

The candidates have been recommended by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the British Fashion Council and associated bodies in Italy, China and India. Some have had work featured in Vogue or at the Met Museum; others have worked for Stella McCartney and Alexander Wang. In other words, we're not watching amateurs scrambling over the last box of pins to make a wacky, unwearable Transition Year project.

Traditionally, the problem with fashion television was always the entertainment angle. Producers needed fireworks. The fashion industry, renowned for its abrasive personalities, might have seemed ripe for the picking. But actually, becoming a television star is often at odds with the motivations of being a designer. And there is also new pressure for fashion businesses to be more inclusive and less intimidating.

Creating a new version of a show which trapped 'dowdy' women in a changing room until they cried, or which encouraged designers to sabotage each other's dresses right before a catwalk finale, wouldn't be "right for now", says Next In Fashion Executive Producer Yasmin Shackleton.

"We really thought about the tone of the show," she explains. "We didn't want it to go anywhere near bitchiness. We've seen the tide change on competition shows - a lot of old formats have had to change what they do. You don't get these beginning rounds any more, watching people who can't sing while someone rips them apart. People don't like that, it's uncomfortable."

In the early 2000s, What Not To Wear saw Trinny and Suzannah 'ambush' women whose friends had nominated them for having bad dress sense. Then the Perspex-specs wearing Gok Wan's How To Look Good Naked made women strip off and stand naked in a shop window before re-dressing them in waist-cinching belts and waterfall illusion scarves.

"What Not To Wear, if you put that on now, no one's going to watch that," says Shackleton. "It's two white rich people telling people who don't have a lot of money how to dress and everyone ends up looking the same.

"We have so many viewers on Netflix that this needed to appeal to everybody. The themes each week are things that everyone wears: jeans, lingerie, activewear. The challenges cover all sizes, men and women, and all tastes."

Project Runway, launched in 2004 and hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum, has had a refresh and is now fronted by Karlie Kloss on Bravo. Klum's new rival design competition show on Amazon Prime, Making The Cut, will launch in March. In an age when YouTube and Instagram TV are making stars out of all kinds of stylists and designers, it's little wonder that the new age of fashion reality television is here.

I've lost count of the number of designers who have told me that their earliest influence was The Clothes Show, the educational 80s show about the fashion industry, created by Jeff Banks for the BBC.

The next generation of designers might be inspired by Chung and France and their new accessible take on fashion reality. If you don't harbour such dreams, though, it's easy viewing for a January night.

