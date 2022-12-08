‘But I can’t dance!’ — 2FM DJ Carl Mullan is latest contestant on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ radio host Carl Mullan is relishing the chance to get super-fit after being unveiled as one of the 11 celebrities on Dancing with the Stars.

The 2FM presenter (32) will soon be double-jobbing as he juggles co-fronting the radio station’s breakfast show with taking on the challenge of performing on DWTS on RTÉ One next month.

“I’m looking forward to learning something new and trying something completely new. I’m also looking forward to it from a fitness point of view and to getting exercise regularly,” he said. “I’ve always been someone who struggled with my weight a little bit, in terms of being busy and exercise getting left aside.”

Mullan said he knew how good he felt after exercise. “And it’s something that I have to work on, just to make it a more regular thing,” he said.

Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as presenter of the hit show 'Dancing with the Stars' when it returns to our screens in January.

Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as presenter of the hit show 'Dancing with the Stars' when it returns to our screens in January.

“As between lockdown and having a new job with very early starts and having a baby, it’s all gone by the wayside so I am looking forward to just the regular exercise part of it too. And pushing myself in that sense. So, again, that’s not the focus of it but it’s going to be something new, something nice.”

I was like, Am I lining myself up to make a holy show of myself?

He was shocked when he got the call to appear on the Sunday night dancing show but he relished taking on a new opportunity.

“I thought someone was having me on when I first got the call about the show. I was like, ‘What are they ringing me for?’” Mullan said.

“But all I had to think about it properly, given the time that goes into it, doing the radio show, having the baby – but also the fact that I cannot dance at all. I was like, ‘Am I lining myself up to make a holy show of myself?’ But I just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it.”

He has had a steep career trajectory, given that he had spent more than 10 years in RTÉ in roles including being a presenter before enjoying great popularity due to his social media sketches during the pandemic.

In August last year his wife Aisling Brennan had a baby boy named Daibhí. Months earlier Mullan landed the big gig on 2FM’s Breakfast Show.

Doireann Garrihy and her co-hosts on 2FM Breakfast Donncha O'Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Twitter

Email

Doireann Garrihy and her co-hosts on 2FM Breakfast Donncha O'Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

“Myself and my wife were always a DWTS house. I have previously been the armchair critic even though I haven’t a clue what I’m talking about.

"I’d be the one watching people being like, ‘No, the form was all off’ even though I don’t know what is or isn’t good form. It was one of those things I always thought, ‘I bet that would be some craic to do,’” he said.

This season sees his 2FM co-host Doireann Garrihy joining Jennifer Zamparelli as a presenter, meaning their fellow Breakfast Show presenter Donncha O’Callaghan is the only one not involved.

“Donncha is probably more excited than any of us,” Mullan said. Asked if DWTS were in danger of becoming known mockingly as ‘Dancing with the Staff’ this year due to the number of RTÉ participants, he laughed and said he thought he was the only RTÉ person competing on the show.