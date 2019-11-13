Bryony Gordon: Have you seen Succession? I can't be the only one suffering from box-set heartbreak

I really need to talk to you about Succession. Have you seen Succession? Why haven't you seen Succession? Go away and watch Succession, and then when you come back, slack-jawed and stupefied by its brilliance, we can talk about Succession. Forget Brexit, the royal family and Wagatha Christie: Succession is all you will want to talk about. Succession is all you will be able to think about. Succession, Succession, Succession. Have I mentioned I'm obsessed with Succession?

I really need to talk to you about Succession. Have you seen Succession? Why haven't you seen Succession? Go away and watch Succession, and then when you come back, slack-jawed and stupefied by its brilliance, we can talk about Succession. Forget Brexit, the royal family and Wagatha Christie: Succession is all you will want to talk about. Succession is all you will be able to think about. Succession, Succession, Succession. Have I mentioned I'm obsessed with Succession?

If you haven't watched Succession (are you mad? Why haven't you watched Succession?), then let me explain. Succession is an HBO drama about an absolutely appallingly behaved media dynasty called the Roys, who may or may not be based on the Murdochs. It's written by Jesse Armstrong, co-creator of Peep Show and Fresh Meat, Will Ferrell is an executive producer, and it stars the likes of Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, all of whom are utterly hateful, but in the most magnetic of ways.

I mean, it's awful to watch. Awful. And yet you can't stop yourself, because… well, frankly, it makes you feel better about the fact you have no money. It makes you feel grateful that you live a sometimes tedious life of school runs and supermarket trips and saving to go to Center Parc.

Rich people, as we have all known for some time, have absolutely no redeeming qualities other than their money. Succession transports you to another world by private jet and my God, it's INCREDIBLE, but in the most horrific, Machiavellian way, and at the end of it all you're relieved you get to take the bus home to your two-up two-down, where the only creatures sneaking around are the dogs after your dinner.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In