Broadcaster Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
Broadcaster and long-standing RTÉ soccer pundit Eamon Dunphy has announced he is leaving RTE.
Dunphy said he told RTE bosses he intended on leaving before the World Cup started - he said he now intends to concentrate his energies on his new podcast.
"Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTÉ Sport. At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so.
"However, before the World Cup I told them this time, I would be leaving. I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted.
"In my 40 years with RTÉ, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future," he said.
RTE Head of Sport Declan McBennett thanked Eamon for his contribution to RTE for 40 years.
"We would like to thank Eamon for the immense contribution he has made to our sporting coverage across four decades," he said.
"He was there for every key moment throughout that time as we were gripped by the exploits of our international side in particular.
"His insight and analysis informed, enthralled and entertained a nation. Eamon has now decided to pursue other avenues and we wish him every success in those ventures."
Online Editors