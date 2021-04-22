Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page arrives in Belfast to film Dungeons and Dragons

Rege-Jean Page starred in series one of Bridgerton, which proved a huge hit for Netflix (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Rege-Jean Page has arrived in Belfast to shoot the fantasy film Dungeons and Dragons.

The TV heart-throb, who shot to fame in Netflix’s Bridgerton, arrived in the city ahead of filming at Titanic Studios.

The 31-year-old, who played the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix show, will star in the Paramount Pictures movie alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith.

The other cast members are expected to arrive over the next few days, with filming due to get under way early next month.

Page, who has been tipped as the next James Bond, arrived at Belfast City Airport sporting a baseball cap and mask. He was led from the building via a side door to avoid being recognised.

Bridgerton fans were disappointed when he announced that he would not be returning to the show for a second series.

Page is also due to star in the upcoming Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man, also featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Dungeons and Dragons is a live-action adaptation of the tabletop game designed by Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax and published in 1974.

It is recognised as giving birth to the modern role-playing game industry.

Filming is likely to last until late summer, with Titanic Studios — home to all eight seasons of Game of Thrones – serving as the base.

Dungeons and Dragons was previously adapted into a live-action movie in 2000, starring Jeremy Irons and Thora Birch, but it was a commercial flop.

Filming for the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil is also under way at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Its star-studded cast, all of whom have arrived in Belfast, includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh.

The fantasy film, directed by Paul Feig, is based on the best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairytale-like heroes and villains.

Both productions are backed by Northern Ireland Screen and have mainly local crews.

