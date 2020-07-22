Brendan O’Carroll reveals how Jack Charlton indirectly led to him writing the book that spawned Mrs Brown's Boys

COMIC Brendan O’Carroll has revealed how soccer legend Jack Charlton indirectly led to him writing The Mammy, the book that would lead to him becoming a superstar and multi-millionaire with his smash-hit show Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Brendan also told how he enjoyed a cherished friendship until the end with Big Jack, who never addressed him by his first name but always called him ‘Comedian.’

The famous pair got to know each other after Charlton had steered the Irish team into the 1994 World Cup in America.

“Two things happened when I was out here,” Brendan tells the Sunday World in an exclusive interview from his home in Florida.

Taoiseach Albert Reynolds welcomes Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at Dublin Airport after the team secured qualification to the 1994 World Cup. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Taoiseach Albert Reynolds welcomes Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at Dublin Airport after the team secured qualification to the 1994 World Cup. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“I started writing a book, The Mammy, and that changed my life. I wrote the whole thing when I was in the USA during the World Cup.

“I also drove around in Orlando and I’d get lost, and I thought, ‘you know, I like this place.’ And now I live here. Up to then it was never on my radar, so the 1994 World Cup was good for me. It had a huge impact on my life. And I was there thanks to Jack Charlton’s success with the Ireland team.”

By 1994, O’Carroll was on the rise in the world of comedy and RTE’s then head of sport, Tim O’Connor, hired him to do short presenting spots during the station’s World Cup coverage.

“Tim said, ‘I need someone to do colour pieces in America. You’ll have to go out to Orlando with the team, be there for the training and all the games, go up to New York for the Italian game in Giant Stadium…and do a three minute piece to camera every second day.’

"Then he said, ‘Now, let’s talk about money.’ I was thinking, ‘I hope he doesn’t want too f**kin’ much money for this! This is f**king unbelievable, what a gig!’

American Dream: Brendan and Jenny live in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Brian McEvoy

American Dream: Brendan and Jenny live in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Brian McEvoy

“But, despite this, I did have one big reservation about it. I said to Tim, ‘I promised my son, Danny (who plays Buster in Mrs Brown’s Boys), that if the World Cup was ever held in an English speaking country I would take him.’ Danny was then 12 years old.

“I said, ‘Tim, I’m really sorry, I’m going to have to decline because I’m going to take my son to the World Cup.’ There was a pause, and then Tim said, ‘Well, we won’t pay for him, but you can bring him.’ So Danny came out with me and we had the best time.

“When people heard I was going out I was offered some speaking engagements there. On those nights, Danny stayed in with Aldo (John Aldridge) and Ronnie Whelan. They put up a little camp bed for him, and he stayed with them.

“When I got up the first morning and went down looking for Danny I was told, ‘Oh, he’s gone training with the lads.’ So there he was training with the Ireland football team at 12 years of age! What a memory for him.

“To this day he remembers every bit of it, and the players remember him, which is great. The likes of Aldo still see him and still remember him. It was a wonderful time in our life, in the country’s life. And that was all thanks to Big Jack.”

Brendan was in America for 10 days before Danny followed him out. “To be honest, I had very little work to do every day and I was bored, so sitting in the lobby of the hotel I began writing what turned out to be The Mammy,” he says.

Ireland manager Jack Charlton celebrates a World Cup victory over Italy in New Jersey in 1994. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland manager Jack Charlton celebrates a World Cup victory over Italy in New Jersey in 1994. Photo: Sportsfile

“I was doing Mrs Brown on the radio at the time, so I thought I’d write her back story. It all started at that World Cup.”

Brendan remembers driving Jack around Orlando in a hired car at the time. “I drove him downtown in Orlando,” he says. “We had a couple of good chats, we were very convivial. I wasn’t anything to do with football, so he didn’t have any threat from me. I enjoyed his company, he was a great man to tell stories.

“I knew him as much as anybody knew him. He was fairly abrupt with anybody outside the team. He used to call me ‘Comedian.’

“He’d say, ‘Alright Comedian, come on in’, or ‘Get out Comedian, we’re talking shop here.’ He was quite unique, but the right man at the right time for us as it turned out.

“Jack gave us great belief in ourselves as a nation. From qualifying for the Euros in 1988 you can draw a straight line to the Celtic Tiger. Beating England in that first game, I know it sounds like a ridiculous thing, but it gave our nation a whole sense of ‘Wait a minute, we don’t have to have an inferiority complex. We can take on anybody. We can take on the world’… and we did.

“In ’88 we did great, in ’90 we qualified for the quarter finals of the World Cup. Who ever thought we would do that! He gave the team and the nation a sense of self-respect and self-belief that wasn’t there.

“Now we have the cheek to want to qualify for every f**kin’ tournament that comes up. But you know what, let’s keep that attitude. We deserve it. And we deserved Jack Charlton.”

Brendan recalls that he last met Jack Charlton three years ago after a performance of Mrs Brown’s Boys in the iconic former Ireland soccer manager’s native Newcastle.

“I hadn’t seen Jack for a good 10 years and I heard he hadn’t been well and was suffering with a bit of dementia,” Brendan says.

“Then three or four years ago I was in the visitors' lounge before an Ireland home game and Jack came in with his wife, Pat.

“I walked to him, and before I got to him he put his arms out and said, ‘Ah, Comedian.’

“I thought, Jesus, I must have made an impression. He gave me a huge hug and he said, ‘I see you’re coming to Newcastle in a month’s time.’

“I told him we were. ‘Well,’ he said, ‘I didn’t see my invite.’ I said, ‘t’ll be f**kin’ there tomorrow, Jack.’

“Himself and Pat came along to the show with a couple of friends and afterwards we had a quick drink. He didn’t stay too long, and that was the last time I saw him. His death wasn’t unexpected, but it is still devastating.”

