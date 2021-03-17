Brendan Gleeson says pandemic has been ‘rotten’ for young people and that ‘youth bashing’ gets him down

Brendan Gleeson said he feels particularly sorry for young people throughout the pandemic and that it gets him down to see “youth bashing”.

Joining Ryan Tubridy on tonight’s The Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day special, the actor said he is feeling optimistic about the future and hopes people can hang on for the next couple of months.

On the rare Wednesday night show, Gleeson performed a stunning rendition of a song by the late John Hume while playing the mandolin.

The Braveheart actor said to host Tubridy that the past year has been “rotten” for young people.

“I think it's rotten for young people, it gets me down a little when there's a little bit of youth bashing,” he said.

“It must be really awful to be 17/18 where all you want to do is get in touch with people, find new people, meet the opposite sex or whatever sex you are into and the whole idea of touching is completely off-limits, actual just being able to breathe and smell the air with people, or if people who have fallen in love already are not seeing the person that they want to be with all the time, it's catastrophic at that age, it's horrible.”

However, he said he believes if everyone can “hang in for a couple of months” that everything will “change utterly”.

“In terms of mental health, if people can continue with small kindnesses in as much as they can or remember to ring somebody who might need it and not slam the phone down on somebody who rings...that is what is will get us through it,” he said.

The award-winning actor said he believes teachers should be moved up the vaccination list, and he would be prepared to wait for his so they can get it.

“I think they are on the frontline... they should be bumped up the list, and I think people who serve in supermarkets at the tills should be up the list, anybody who is doing essential stuff in the everyday should be getting it, anybody who has to come in touch with the people and the public,” he said.

“I think people are now starting to realise how essential everybody is.”

The rare Wednesday night edition of the show also saw The Corrs, The Chieftans, Clannad, Stockton's Wing, Edel Fox, Louise Mulcahy, and Zoe Conway celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Tubridy.

In true Irish fashion, a trad session – albeit a virtual one – was also performed with participants taking part from as far afield as Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

