Let’s face it, they always had good chemistry. One was the teacher, the other a willing pupil, but it wasn’t an ordinary classroom — it was an RV in the desert.

Breaking Bad is back with El Camino: Are fans ready for the Netflix version of the Holy Grail?

When viewers first met Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in 2008, he was a tragic product of circumstance. In addition to being stuck in a thankless job as a high-school teacher, he’d been shafted by his business partners and left a chronically depressed husk.

And it didn’t end there. Diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, and with medical insurance that won’t even touch the sides, his life choices are slim. With this in mind, he embarks on what he believes to be his only option. Enter bad boy Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to help cook up the crystal meth equivalent of powdered gold to squirrel together a nest egg for his family.

Little did fans of Breaking Bad know just how dark it was going to get after the initial mishaps of this antihero. Terminal cancer aside, here was Hal from Malcolm in the Middle — in his underpants — trying to make meth in the desert. This was going to be a barrel of laughs, surely?!

Breaking Bad

Okay, so there were darkly comedic undertones to proceedings, along with searingly sharp dialogue. However Breaking Bad — like Walt — gave you a false sense of security before promptly ripping your guts out.

Is it really possible to expand on perfection?

To superfans, Breaking Bad is the ultimate litmus test for television. A dark odyssey of epic proportions that only ran for five seasons (The Sopranos overstayed it’s welcome, The Walking Dead is now lurching towards its 10th season, and the less said about the final season of Game of Thrones, the better).

While I’m at pains not to include any spoilers (there’s bound to be a load of prospective viewers spurred to watch the full five series thanks to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), it’s difficult to give much away without imparting just how much Walter/Heisenberg spirals throughout the course of the series.

Meth lab: Walt and Jesse in cult TV classic Breaking Bad

Suffice to say, there’s drugs, deception, betrayal, more drugs, solitude and many (many) deaths. Walt pretty much shafts everyone in the end. And, by extension, himself. Therefore, tomorrow’s impending “Netflix Event” has been met with a heady mix of excitement and understandable trepidation. After all, Breaking Bad was — quite literally — poetry in motion.

The poem in question was Ozymandias, an 1881 poem penned by Shelley, which Walt spittled out during a showdown with Jesse towards the climax of series five.

The final instalments even saw Walter locate the wily trousers he famously mislaid in the first episode. In other words, are there ANY loose ends to be tied?

WHAT NEXT?

Again, without giving too much away, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will see newly emancipated meth-cooking machine, Jesse, return from the abyss as a “wanted man” suspected of killing a number of Neo Nazis by remote control (but did he?!)...

As you can imagine, the police are keen to question him. In fact, a number of his past cohorts, including Skinny Pete, claims, when questioned, that they don’t know where Jesse is... but if he did, there’s no way he’d pave the way for Pinkman “to be put back in a cage”.

The teasers viewers have been made privy to have all followed a familiar theme; digging in the New Mexico desert, lots of time spent staring at that river, a haunting soundtrack, makeshift explosives and bullets. There’s even been talks of Jessie slipping into his trademark orange hazmat once more...

As for whether White is still in the picture? Well, that’s open to interpretation.

Without giving too much away, for the last time, Walter was seen indulging in his own work, before slipping into unconsciousness.

For all intents and purposes, everyone — including Cranston — believes Walt/Heisenberg is dead. When asked whether he’d “pop up” in this feature film, the actor responded to Entertainment Tonight: “Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen.”

When pressed on the matter, Cranston said that — while there are other means by which he could be included in the movie, ie. via “flashback or flash forward” — he’s “still dead, Walter White”.

Me thinks the laddie doth protest too much... Assuming Walter does reappear, the real question here is whether he comes as an apparition (understandable, considering what Jesse’s been through) or in the flesh.

SHOULD FANS BE CONCERNED?

No. Why? Because the man who gave birth to the BB baby Vince Gilligan is involved in this movie and clearly knows what he’s doing. He had the foresight and courage to bring the hugely successful show to a close instead of on embarking on a sixth season.

Vince Gilligan (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Despite the pleas of fans worldwide, he was determined for it to end in season five, and in hindsight, this was a genius move that elevated the show to its current legendary status.

Gilligan also made Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul become appointment-viewing telly, and fans had the same reservations when that was announced. Yet there we all were, breath bated, waiting each week for the next drip-fed instalment.

It seems appropriate to leave the last words to Walter White: “We’re done when I say we’re done.”

WHAT HAS THE CAST BEEN UP TO...?

AFTER such an emotionally fraught finale, those depicting the main characters would be perfectly entitled to crawl under a rock for some respite, but that’s not how the world of acting works.

BRYAN CRANSTON AKA WALTER WHITE/HEISENBERG

Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad is widely considered one of the greatest in TV history (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Cranston has enjoyed a prolific career across TV (he started off in soap in the Eighties before enjoying stints in CHiPs, Falcon Crest, Hill Street Blues and Airwolf). His voice-over work includes Kung Fu Panda III, Isle of Dogs, and Family Guy, and, of course, there are the movies. Since winning myriad awards for Breaking Bad, he’s gone on to star and land accolades for Trumbo, Network, and All the Way. He’s also found time to pen a memoir in 2016, entitled A Life In Parts, and direct Modern Family. A man of many facets, is Hiesenberg...

AARON PAUL AKA JESSIE PINKMAN

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in five seasons of Breaking Bad (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the last six years, Paul has been keeping himself busy by tying himself to no less than 15 (average) movies, including Fathers & Daughters (alongside Russell Crowe), American Woman (opposite Sienna Miller) and Welcome Home (with Emily Ratajkowski). It’s okay, I haven’t heard of any of those films either. Fittingly enough, Paul’s TV/streaming work to date has gained more notoriety, such as his recurring character Caleb in Westworld.

ANNA GUNN AKA SKYLER WHITE

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Actress Anna Gunn arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The long-suffering Mrs White has mainly turned her attention to TV movies since 2013, with Deadwood: The Movie being among them (currently in post production). Gunn has also made quite a few one-off appearances in such shows as Portlandia, Robot Chicken, The Mindy Project and Criminal Minds.

RJ MITTE AKA WALTER WHITE JR

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte played Bryan Cranston’s on-screen son (Ian West/PA)

From modelling Vivienne Westwood during Milan’s 2015 Fashion Week, to getting himself an ongoing gig appearing on The Last Leg throughout the 2016 Rio Olympics, Walt Jr has been no stranger to the public appearance. He has also, however, managed to maintain a suitably prolific film and TV career since Breaking Bad, featuring in 17 films and three TV series. Despite this, he reportedly hasn’t been included among the returning cast for El Camino, which is unfortunate.

BOB ODENKIRK AKA SAUL GOODMAN/JIMMY MCGOVERN

Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul (John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP/PA)

As if you need to ask... When he’s not starring in Better Call Saul, Odenkirk has been busying himself writing and producing a number of TV shows, as well as featuring in the TV series of Fargo and being among the ensemble cast (Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, David Cross, Sarah Paulson, we could go on) in 2017’s Spielberg blockbuster The Post.

DEAN NORRIS AKA HANK SCHRADER

Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad

Similarly to Odenkirk, Norris has been keeping it varied in TV land, with turns in big hitters like The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Under the Dome, Scandal and The Big Bang Theory.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie lands on Netflix on Friday October 10.

