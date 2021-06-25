Brad McClelland: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-six year old labourer from Northumberland.

Describing himself as easy going and laid back, he’s the first person his friends go to if they have any problems.

He has never been on a blind date, he says he is most excited about the socialising.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?

What would your colleagues say about you?

I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.

How would your friends and family describe you?

I’m the person that’ll take the p*** out of them but I’m the first one that they’ll go to if they’ve got any problems. I try to have a laugh and try not to take anything too seriously. They’d probably say I’m too honest.

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I could not be with someone that’s constantly on your case. I’d say I like dark hair, dark skin, dark eyes. But then my ex-girlfriend who I was with for over 8 years was fair skinned, blue eyes, blonde hair.

What’s been your best or worst date?

I’ve never been on a blind date. I’ll just be myself and go with it. When I was in a relationship we only went for about 3 or 4 meals out as I cooked myself. I’ve been told I’m quite a good cook.

What are you most excited about?

The socialising side of it – meeting new people. And that’s not just meeting the lasses, meeting everyone.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox.

What would be your ideal date?

A boat springs to mind – the Love Island dates on a boat always look the best. In the middle of nowhere just chilling.

Do you have a party trick?

I don’t have a party trick – I’m absolutely useless. I bought a guitar in lockdown. Bought it, looked at it, learnt like a chord…