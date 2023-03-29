Blue Lights review: BBC’s PSNI drama gives off a whiff of daytime telly but patience may just be required

Blue Lights: Rating 3/5

We’ve grown used to seeing Belfast standing in for other locations, including the unnamed Midlands city of Line of Duty, 1830s London in The Frankenstein Chronicles and, a touch bizarrely, Dublin in Dublin Murders.

For a change, Blue Lights (BBC One), written by Northern Irish duo Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who penned The Salisbury Poisonings, is a series shot in Belfast that’s actually set in Belfast.

With the spotlight fixed on the return of Succession on Monday, this new police drama, which went out in the same 9pm timeslot, got a little lost amid all the media hullabaloo.

Mind you, that truly awful title, about as blandly generic as you can get, probably didn’t help much.

It’s certainly worth a look, if falling considerably short, at least for now, of being compelling viewing. That may change over the coming five episodes, although the opening one suggests patience from the viewer might be required.

It follows three rookies — two young, one not so young — in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) as they enter the final two weeks of their probationary period. They’re Annie (Katherine Devlin), Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Grace (Sian Brooke), who at 41 is significantly older than the other two and the single mother of a teenage boy.

There’s a fourth probationer, the smug, lazy Jen (Hannah McLean), who’s been fast-tracked because of her connections (presumably a high-ranking relative on the force), but is exposed during a crisis as lacking the necessary nerve for the job.

Things aren’t exactly going swimmingly for the others either. Their marksmanship is not... well, up to the mark. Neither are their street smarts. They have a knack for naively bumbling into tricky situations.

And as their veteran ride-along mentors Stevie (Martin McCann) and the even more seasoned Gerry (the always splendid Richard Dormer) point out to them, there are lots of tricky situations to be negotiated every day.

Policing the city of Belfast is different to policing other cities. Being pelted with bricks and bottles hurled by sneeringly fearless teenagers is, the rookies find, a routine part of the job. So is the risk of being lured into a trap and assassinated.

The violent peak of the Troubles may be long past, but the sectarian tension remains and is now channelled into old-fashioned gangsterism.

There are communities where it’s advisable for an officer to remove their name tag in case the problems they encounter on the job decide to become problems that follow them home at night.

Alas, this backfires on Annie after she’s apprehended a nasty piece of work called Mo McIntyre (Michael Shea), who assaults her (twice) but walks free, due to him apparently knowing more about the finer points of the laws regarding arrests than the cops who are trying to do the arresting. She’d also neglected to turn on her bodycam, meaning it’s his word against hers.

Mo is the son of an even nastier piece of work: gangster James McIntyre, who’s on the terrorism and organised crime list. He’s played by John Lynch, who has to be the unhappiest-looking actor in the business (well, have you ever seen him smile?). He’s virtually mute here, exuding menace with nothing more than an intimidating scowl. Those fabulously expressive eyebrows help. After Annie’s run-in with Mo, the PSNI are told by the “sneaky beakies”, otherwise known as MI5, that the Mackles are “OOB” — out of bounds.

It looks like the most prominent character in Blue Lights is going to be Grace. This is unfortunate, since her stunning cluelessness makes her a singularly irksome presence.

She’s a former social worker who seems to want to apply the touchy, feely, huggy techniques of her old profession to helping Angela Mackle (Valene Kane), the hysterical mother of a petty criminal called Gordy Mackle (Dane Whyte O’Hara), who’s become deeply involved with the McIntyres.

“Have you ever thought that maybe there’s a different way of doing this job?” she says to the incredulous Stevie. Despite the subject matter, the swearing and the bursts of violence, there’s a distinct whiff of daytime drama coming off parts of Blue Lights.