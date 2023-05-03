Black Mirror: Here’s where you’ve already seen the incredible cast of Netflix show’s new season

The darkly dystopian series returns this summer – and it features a stellar list of familiar faces

The first trailer for season six of Black Mirror, released in late April, gave fans a taste of what to expect and a look at some of the actors on the bill. The show focuses on what it means to be human in an increasingly tech-obsessed world, often with some dark consequences.

Here’s why many of those familiar faces look so, well, familiar.

Aaron Paul

Jesse Pinkman is about to witness science that even he isn’t used to. Aaron Paul, one half of the powerfulBreaking Bad duo, is back on our screens in the new season.

The trailer doesn’t give much away, but Paul’s character can be seen in an orange spacesuit, seemingly lost in space. The actor has starred inEl Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Westworld and lent his voice to BoJack Horseman.

Zazie Beetz

The breakout star of Donald Glover’s series Atlanta, Zazie Beetz, also appears in the trailer. The actor, who starred in Bullet Train, Deadpool 2 and The Joker,will also appear in Todd Phillips’ 2024 sequel Joker: Folie A Deux.

In the Black Mirror trailer, her character can be seen in front of a desktop, frustrated by a dial-up connection. When asked about it, Beetz told Radio Times: “I think there’s a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, a premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us.”

Michael Cera

If not for anything else, this year will be remembered for all the times fans were surprised to spot Michael Cera in much anticipated movies or TV shows.

The actor who popped up as Allan in the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, also starred in comedies like Arrested Development, Juno, Superbadand Scott Pilgrim Vs The World. Although he doesn’t appear in the trailer, Cera is a confirmed cast member.

Kate Mara

Kate Mara who played the role of troubled journalist Zoe Barnes in Netflix’s political dramaHouse Of Cards, will be a part of the new series. If the name rings a bell, it’s because she’s not the only one with the acting genes in the family – her sister Rooney Mara is an Oscar-winning actor.

Previously, Mara has appeared in series like American Horror Story, Pose and 24. After appearing in supporting roles in critically acclaimed films like Brokeback Mountainand 127 Hours, she also played The Invisible Woman in the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four.

Anjana Vasan

Singaporean singer and actor Anjana Vasan has been impossible to miss ever since she played lead guitarist Amina in the Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts.

The Bafta-nominated actor also played Stella alongside Paul Mescal and Patsy Ferran in the London revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Rory Culkin

Though Kieran is having a moment in the spotlight in Succession, and Macaulay will forever be known for his childhood role inHome Alone, the youngest Culkin brother is no stranger to the screen.

Rory appeared in M Night Shyamalan’s Signsas a child, and has since had roles inUnder the Banner of Heaven, Intruders, and Scream 4.

Annie Murphy

Most known for playing the glamorous Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek, the Canadian actress looks set to have a prime role in the new Black Mirror series. In the trailer, she has swapped her blonde beach bebe waves for a dark, choppy cut, and her character seems far more viscous than the lovably ditzy Alexis.

Her previous roles have seen her appear in Russian Doll, Kevin Can F***k Himself, and Blue Mountain State.

Ben Barnes

The British actor, who broke teenage hearts as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, is no stranger to the Netflix series realm, as he played the villainous Darkling in Shadow and Bone – season two of which was released earlier this year. You may also recognise him from Westworld, Dorian Grayor Marvel’s The Punisher.

Salma Hayek

Mexican-American Salma Hayek has been an actress since 1988, appearing in everything from telenovelas and series to blockbuster films. Her most recent credits include the latest Magic Mike film, Marvel’s Eternals, as well as voicework for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

But she has long been a feature on the silver screen having starred in the likes of From Dusk Till Dawn,Wild Wild West and House of Gucci. She is most well-known for her titular role in 2002’s Frida, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Josh Hartnett

It’s been a busy time for Josh Hartnett, who will not only appear in Black Mirror but in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer later this summer.

The American actor, active since 1997, is best known for roles in Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, but you may also remember him for his appearances in Penny Dreadful, 30 Days of Night, or The Virgin Suicides.

Season 6 of Black Mirror will be available to stream in June on Netflix