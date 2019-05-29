Black Mirror, Big Little Lies, Deadwood movie, Too Old to Die Young among June streaming highlights

We've trawled the streaming schedules so you don't have to - and this month is particularly strong with the second series of Big Little Lies, the fifth series of Black Mirror, and the long-awaited Deadwood: The Movie.

JUNE 1

Deadwood: The Movie, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Thirteen years after the series finale, Deadwood gets the conclusion fans have been calling for with the original cast - including Ian McShane as brothel owner Al Swearengen - reuniting to tie up all those loose ends. Timothy Olyphant also returns as Swearengen’s chief rival, Sheriff Seth Bullock, as the two look to finally settle their scores with one another.

Mystic Pizza (1988), Netflix

Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, and Lili Taylor play three waitresses at Mystic Pizza in the small town of Mystic, Connecticut. Matt Damon also made his film debut. If you like your pizza or your romantic comedies with cheese on top this one's for you.

Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix

This South Korean TV series is "a story of mythical heroes, their struggle, unity and love of people living in a virtual land called Arth", according to Netflix. There are tribes, with protective, and dangerous, leaders, and the successor to a tribe clan mother whose destiny it is to protect her tribe against other powerful tribes. And finally, there's a very beautiful lady who "has the strongest desire for power". Here's the teaser trailer:

JUNE 4

Chasing Happiness, Amazon Prime

Documentary charting the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet in New Jersey to pop superstardom via a breakup and finally a reunion which spawned their number one single Sucker. Includes never-before-seen footage of Kevin, Joe and Nick so a must-see for fans.

Native Son, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

A young Black man’s involvement with a wealthy white family takes a disastrous turn in this modern reimagining of Richard Wright’s haunting novel. Directed by visual artist Rashid Johnson and starring Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, it tackles an American parable about, race, class and the illusion of opportunity.

JUNE 5

Black Mirror: Season 5, Netflix

The highly-anticipated fifth series of Charlie Brooker’s usually bleak take on the future features three stand alone episode, the first of which is Smithereens, in which a cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. Also, Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too sees a lonely teenager yearning to connect with her favourite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears. And Striking Vipers follows two estranged college friends who reunite later in life, triggering a series of events that could change their lives forever.

The Blacklist, Sky One/NOW TV

It's the sixth season and the man in the hat is back as James Spader returns as the mysterious Raymond “Red” Reddington. Following the revelation that he isn't who he says is is, Elizabeth Keen is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process.

JUNE 6

Discovering Film: Robin Williams, Sky Arts/NOW TV

The tenth episode of the tenth season charts the career of the late Robin Williams from starting out in stand-up and fame in Mork & Mindy, followed by Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society and Aladdin. Although he was most well-known for utilising his frenetic comedy persona in comedic roles, he later transitioned into dramatic roles as in Good Will Hunting, which won him an Academy Award.

Despicable Me 3, Netflix

The third instalment in Universal's hugely successful animated film series is arguably one of the best, at least for adults given its 80s setting and nostalgic gags.

Rush (2013)

Excellent sports biopic charting the real-life rivalry between Formula One drivers, Britain's James Hunt and Germany's Niki Lauda. Written by Peter Morgan and directed by Ron Howard it boasts two excellent central performances from Chris Hemsworth and, particularly, Daniel Bruhl as Lauda, who suffered life-threatening burns in a crash, only to return to the track weeks later, and who passed away this week.

JUNE 7

Crazy Rich Asians, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Disarmingly charming modern-day fairytale romcom in which a native New Yorker (Constance Wu) heads to her boyfriend Nick's (Henry Golding) best friend's wedding in Singapore. When she gets there she realises Nick's family is ridiculously wealthy and she might not quite measure up as far as Nick's mother is concerned. Utterly cheesy and great fun.

Designated Survivor: Season 3, Netflix

The gloves come off as Kirkman launches his election campaign amidst ethical quandaries, international incidents and a new terrorism threat at home.

The Chef Show, Netflix

Documentary which sees actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to experiment with their favourite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. They share a meal with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, smoke brisket in Texas with world-renowned pitmaster Aaron Franklin, and honour the legendary food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles.

Tales of the City, Netflix

Netflix series. Returning to San Francisco after a long absence, Mary Ann Singleton reunites with the colorful community of LGBTQ characters at 28 Barbary Lane.

The Black Godfather, Netflix

An expansive look at the exceptional life and legacy of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential dealmakers in music, entertainment, and politics over the last 60 years.

Elisa & Marcela, Netflix

In 1901 in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopts a male identity in order to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas. Based on true events.

I Am Mother, Netflix

In the wake of humanity’s extinction, a teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate the earth. But their unique bond is threatened when an inexplicable stranger arrives with alarming news. Hilary Swank stars.

JUNE 10

Big Little Lies Season 2, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The ladies are back and picking up where they left off last season in the picturesque town of Montery. The “Monterey Five” – Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) – bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. Meanwhile, Celeste’s deceased husband Perry’s grieving mother Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) arrives in town looking for answers regarding her son’s death.

JUNE 12

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, Netflix

In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention.

JUNE 14

Absentia, Season 2, Amazon Prime

FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) struggles to define her new normla as a mother and survivor of six years of physical and mental torture. She enlists Boston police detective Tommy Gibbs (Angel Bonanni) in a secret investigation of her mysterious history. When the case turns deadly, she risks everything to uncover the truth and protect her family.

Too Old To Die Young, Amazon Prime

Nicolas Winding Refn's 10-part limited series sees the lives of a young polie officer and the heir to a Mexican drug cartel collide in LA. Martin (Miles Teller), a cop on a career fast-track, and Jesus (Augusto Aguilera), a budding drug kingpin, are both operating on the seedier side of the San Fernando Valley when a violent act of revenge ties their fates together inextricably. Under the tutelage of ex-FBI agent turned vigilante Viggo (John Hawkes), Martin attempts to atone for his role in the death of a fellow officer by assassinating the most depraved criminals he can find, while Jesus steps up to lead the Los Angeles branch of his family’s crime empire, as inevitable tragedy envelops them both.

Life Overtakes Me, Netflix

Documentary - In the grip of trauma, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden withdraw from life’s uncertainties into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

The Alcàsser Murders, Netflix

An analytical examination of the investigation into the 1992 murders of three teens from Alcàsser, Spain, a case that profoundly affected the nation.

Murder Mystery, Netflix

Film. When a NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star.

JUNE 18

The Terminator (1984), Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, and the kick-ass Linda Hamilton in James Cameron's cult action sci-fi, a film you cannot watch too many times.

JUNE 19

The Edge of Democracy, Netflix

A cautionary tale for these times of democracy in crisis - the personal and political fuse to explore one of the most dramatic periods in Brazilian history. Combining unprecedented access to leaders past and present, including Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula da Silva, with accounts of her own family's complex political and industrial past, filmmaker Petra Costa (ELENA) witnesses their rise and fall and the tragically polarized nation that remains.

JUNE 20

The Beguiled (2017), Netflix

Set in 1864 in Virginia, Colin Farrell plays injured Union Army Corporal John McBurney who is taken in by Nicole Kidman at her school for girls where he garners the attention of at least one of those girls. Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst also star.

JUNE 21

Dark: Season 2, Netflix

As the date for the apocalyptic Last Cycle approaches, Winden's families discover that they play a critical role in the fate of their world.

June 25

Creed II (2018), Netflix

Under the guidance of the legendary Rocky Balboa, newly crowned heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago. Starring Michael B Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson.

JUNE 28

Exhibit A, Netflix

This true crime series shows how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools and techniques such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA.

JUNE DATE TBC

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3, Netflix

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

