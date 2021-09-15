‘Biggest platform that road bowling will ever see’ – League Of Their Own cast visits Kerry to try out ancient Irish sport

The League of Their Own crew with Road Bowling in Ireland bowlers. Photo: Road Bowling in Ireland

Four celebrities, including hosts Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, will take on road bowling in Kerry in an upcoming episode of A League of Their Own.

Yesterday, the hosts, along with sportsman Patrice Evra and comedian Romesh Ranganathan, were joined by the country’s best road bowlers to try out the ancient Irish sport for the popular British TV show.

They took on a 1km course on a road in Dingle, which was cordoned off by Kerry County Council to allow for the filming.

The day was organised by Michelle O’Neill from the Road Bowls in Ireland group and her administration team.

Ms O’Neill said it was “amazing” to take part in the show with a viewership of three million.

"It’ll be incredible exposure for the niche sport,” she told Independent.ie.

"It was brilliant, everybody was absolutely ecstatic.

"It was a lot of hard work in the past few months. I and my team had to have background tests done, Covid tests and be in our bubbles.

"To keep it to ourselves was the hardest thing over the past couple of weeks, it was to protect the four celebrities.

"And we only found out a week ago that it was going to be Patrice Evra who was the fourth celebrity coming!”

The bowlers that joined the celebrities at filming yesterday were Ballyvolane native Eamonn Bowen, who is the road bowling world champion, and four-time all Ireland champion Wayne Parks, who is from Douglas, Cork.

"I had my team of nine and they [the production team] knew they wanted Eamon at one putt and Wayne at the other,” the organiser explained.

“Carmel Ryan, who is an 11 times Munster champion and she just retired, was the referee. It was brilliant to have people that love the game so much involved.

"Eamon will be the bowling star of the show along with Wayne Park and myself and Carmel- you will hear our voices throughout the show.

"A lot of work went into it but a fabulous day was had, they absolutely loved it.”

Ms O’Neill said she was contacted by the show a couple of months ago after they viewed a live video on her page which showed Mr Bowen commentating a game.

“They contacted me directly and asked would it be possible to meet me and Eamon and bring a few others and show the production team what was involved in road bowling,” she explained

"I knew we had to really sell it to them, it is a comedy show but we wanted to be promoting bowling as well.

"We knew this was probably the biggest platform that road bowling will ever see. We met with them on a Wednesday and by the Friday they said we are going to proceed with filming, so then it was all guns blazing.”

The League of Their Own Road Bowling special is expected to air on Sky One in January 2022, when viewers can find out who the winning team is.