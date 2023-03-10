Best TV to watch this weekend: The last ever episode of Endeavour has a final riddle to solve

Shaun Evans, on left, and Roger Allam are on the case one last time in the much-anticipated final episode of the terrific Inspector Morse prequel series Endeavour

TOP PICK OF THE WEEKEND ENDEAVOUR ITV1, 8pm, Sunday This is it, the very last time we’ll see Shaun Evans as the younger version of the man who would eventually become Inspector Morse.

There’s been much speculation about why the older Morse never mentioned his mentor, DCI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), or indeed the woman with whom he’s in love with but seems to have lost: Thursday’s daughter Joan (Sara Vickers).

We’ll get the answers on Sunday night as we bid a reluctant farewell to one of crime drama’s greatest detective duos.

Tonight

UNPRISONED

Disney+

New half-hour comedy-drama with Kerry Washington as a lone parent and relationship therapist whose already chaotic life is thrown into even more disarray when her father, played by the great Delroy Lindo, moves in, fresh from serving a prison sentence.

CRUFTS

Channel 4, 7.30pm

Some of us tune in to the world’s biggest dog show for one reason only: collies. Collies doing flyball! Collies tearing around the agility course! Collies, collies, collies!

BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO

BBC2, 9pm

No other artist, excepting Vincent van Gogh, has had their lives as well as their art more closely scrutinised than Mexico’s Frida Kahlo. The first of this three-part series looks at her early life, which was notable for her astonishing resilience in the face of numerous difficulties.

WOMEN WHO ROCK

Sky Arts, 9pm

This excellent series reaches the 1990s, when the subjects of feminism and control were to the fore and a new generation of female artists, including Missy Elliott and Alanis Morrisette, made music on their own terms.

THE LATE LATE SHOW

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Twenty-five years after their breakthrough with C’est La Vie, B*Witched join Ryan Tubridy to promote their new single.

Brian Dowling, his husband Arthur Gourounlian and Brian’s sister Aoife talk about their surrogacy journey, related in an RTÉ One documentary (naturally) next Monday.

Spencer Matthews discusses his Netflix documentary Finding Michael, while GAA manager Davy Fitzgerald, back soon with Davy’s Toughest Team, talks about his zest for life and being a father again at 51.​

Tomorrow​

DUSTY SPRINGFIELD NIGHT

BBC2, from 8.45pm

A newly-assembled compilation Dusty at the BBC shows the incredible range of arguably the greatest soul, pop and torch singer ever to emerge from Britain.

It’s followed by the superlative 1999 profile Definitely Dusty (9.45pm), and then comes the first ever BBC showing of her 1979 concert at the Royal Albert Hall (10.45pm).

HUGHIE GREEN: THE RISE AND FALL OF MR SATURDAY NIGHT

Channel 5, 9pm

Channel 5, which has upped the quality of its output in recent years, is barely watched in Ireland, mainly because it’s not offered as part of any of the TV providers’ packages (although you can add it manually to a Sky box and there are also ways of accessing it online).

This profile of one of the most successful, and privately one of the most unpleasant, faces of 1970s British TV should be cracking viewing. Green, best known for Opportunity Knocks, was a vengeful man who held grudges and could ruin careers. His nasty parting shot was to arrange for it to be revealed, after his death, that he was Paula Yates’s biological father, news that had a devastating effect on Yates.

GOGGLEBOX TEN-YEAR ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Channel 4, 9pm

Back in 2013, I suggested that the idea that people would want to watch TV featuring other people watching TV was a silly one. Who looks silly now, eh? In its own way, it’s made an important contribution to social history — but mostly it’s just a lot of fun.

DUBLIN NARCOS

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

Awful reconstructions and one extremely dubious choice of contributor in the first episode aside, this is a solid enough series. The second of two parts looks at the 1980s, which witnessed the arrival of both ecstasy and a new, more vicious breed of drug dealer.

Sunday ​

WILD ISLES

BBC1, 7pm

After a lifetime spent opening a window on the natural world, David Attenborough presents his first-ever series about the British Isles. He begins with a look at the wildlife that inhabits the coastlines.

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY

BBC2, 9pm

This superb, if horrifying, series reaches the 1970s, when Bill Cosby had become more than just a comedian and actor; he was regarded as an unimpeachable force for good, even an educator of sorts. The women who allege he drugged and raped them learned rather different lessons.

SMOTHER

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It was obvious from the opening scene of episode one that Val (Dervla Kirwan) would be on trial for murder, and here we are at the end. Is she for the long stretch, or will there be a final twist? You have to think it’s likely.

THE 95TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS

Sky Cinema Oscars/Showcase, 12 midnight

The signs point to a clean sweep for the dreadful Everything Everywhere All at Once, so let’s hope for an upset. An Irish upset with The Banshees of Inesherin, An Cailín Ciúin and Paul Mescal for Aftersun.