Best TV to watch this weekend: Kin, Comic Relief and a special St Patrick’s Day Late Late Show

TOP WEEKEND PICK KIN RTÉ One, Sunday, 9.30pm The first season of this Dublin crime drama took familiar gangster movie tropes and utilised them with such style and panache that it felt fresh and gripping. The Kinsella family, now effectively led (although the men might not admit it) by Amanda (Clare Dunne), whose rise to prominence echoed that of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, are thriving in the wake of wiping out rival Eamon Cunningham. But a Turkish cartel lets them know that Cunningham owed them money — and they expect it to be paid. Uh-oh.



COMIC RELIEF 2023

BBC1 & BBC2, from 7pm

It’s red nose time again as David Tennant leads the pack of celebrity presenters for the biennial charity fundraiser. Among the shows getting spoofed in sketches are The Traitors, Ghosts, Love Island and, unsurprisingly, Doctor Who. There’s something a bit extra-special too: Tony Robinson returning as Baldrick (alas, there’s no Blackadder, aka Rowan Atkinson) to read a very distinctive bedtime story. Check detailed listings for who and what are on when.

BONO & THE EDGE: A SORT OF HOMECOMING WITH DAVID LETTERMAN

Disney+

The U2 frontman and guitarist take the talk show host on a tour of Dublin and play a few stripped-down versions of their hits. It’s all in aid of the release of a compilation album of reimagined songs from their vast back catalogue.

THE LATE LATE SHOW: ST PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Well begorrah and bejapers, Ryan Tubridy is only after going and announcing he’ll be stepping down from The Late Late Show at the end of this season, which makes this live St Paddy’s Day show something of a landmark. Among the huge guest list are Liam Neeson, Ross Lewis, James Martin, Lisa McGee, Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, Yasmin Seky, Vera Pauw, Patrick Duffy, Jamie Heaslip, Fiona Coghlan, Dan Leavy, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, and Pádraig and Tara Howley.

Dre (Dominique Fishback) is obsessed with a pop star in Swarm



SWARM

Amazon Prime Video

Co-created by the brilliant, multi-talented Donald Glover, this seven-part horror thriller series follows a young woman called Dre (Dominique Fishback), who has an unhealthy obsession with a fictional pop star strongly rumoured to be based on Beyoncé. Dre just happens to be a serial killer. Yikes!

EXTRAPOLATIONS

Apple TV+

Meryl Streep and Edward Norton are among the big-name cast in this futuristic drama anthology about climate change. Three episodes are available today, with the remaining five arriving weekly.

CHALLENGE ANNEKA

Channel 5, 8.50pm

If you don’t mind not being able to pause, rewind or record, there’s an evocative blast of nostalgia as Anneka Rice revives her 1990s BBC series, in which she rushes around persuading companies to contribute materials, services and manpower in the name of a good cause. Tonight, it’s building a home for dozens of abandoned dogs. She faces an extra challenge: the lack of name recognition among younger people she encounters.

CHAKA KHAN AT THE BBC

BBC2, 8.50pm

The singer, who turns 70 this week, is celebrated with a 40-minute compilation of her appearances, going right back to her 1970s days with funk band Rufus. What people will recognise, however, are her solo hits including 1984’s I Feel For You, for which Prince, Stevie Wonder and others lent a hand.

PARIS POLICE 1905

BBC4, 9pm & 9.55pm

In the final double bill, Inspector Jouin, who’s been framed under suspicion of committing homosexual acts, fights to clear his name while trying to get to the bottom of the conspiracy.



GRACE

ITV1, 8pm

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent John Grace in a solid mystery series that’s unlikely to engage the way the series that’s just vacated this slot, Endeavour, did. The serial-rapist-clad-in-black plot is both regrettably regressive (women as interchangeable victims, again) and feels on the questionable side for this early in the night.

THE GOLD

BBC1, 9pm

It might be the final episode of this fact-based drama about the massive Brink’s-Mat bullion robbery, but it’s not necessarily the end of the story. The door is left swinging open for a potential second season.

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY

BBC2, 9pm

This riveting, if frequently repulsive, series reaches the 1980s, when Bill Cosby enjoyed his biggest success with squeaky-clean sitcom The Cosby Show. Unsurprisingly, virtually nobody from the main cast wanted to speak, but guest stars interviewed paint a deeply disturbing picture of the show’s leading man.

RISE AND FALL

Channel 4, 9pm

Flushed with the success of The Traitors, the channel quickly unveils this similar reality show, which features teams of “grafters” and “rulers” engaging in devious power games for a cash prize.

