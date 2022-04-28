Best of streaming: The Kardashians return, Marilyn Monroe's last days and Elon Musk resurrects space travel

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Netflix, Wednesday

Marilyn Monroe was found dead on August 4, 1962, at home in Los Angeles. She was 36. As is America’s predilection, the star’s death has been “shrouded in mystery” and therefore ripe for conspiracy theories. Unfortunately, these rumours have all but eclipsed a remarkable career. Although typecast as a “dumb blonde”, Monroe — with her mix of acuity and tenacity — was as multifaceted as her enduring legacy. While her death was ruled as suicide, there were unresolved questions. So, in 1982, the powers that be in LA decided to reopen the case. By piecing together her final weeks, days, and hours via previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this feature illuminates Monroe’s complicated life, offering a renewed perspective of that fateful night.

The Kardashians

Disney+, streaming now

Your eyes do not deceive you. Just when many thought nothing good would come of 2021, news landed that KUWTK (Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the uninitiated/unenthused) was ending after 14 years on E!. Given 2022 has arguably been nothing short of a skitter fest thus far, you will either rejoice at the news that Hulu/Disney+ have taken on the Kardashian/Jenner clan — or put it down as another indicator that the apocalypse is nigh. Either way, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie have brought the cameras back to reveal the all-access truth behind the headlines. From the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the orchestrated hilarity of school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold of those living in the seemingly perma-spotlight. So, consider yourselves informed or forewarned depending on your current viewpoint…

Roar

Apple TV+, streaming now

What if you were a ghost that still got cramps? Or someone who ate photographs for emotional gratification? Ever feel like returning your other half, or have no idea how to deal with the bitemarks that keep flaring up on your flesh? If that’s the case, this eight-part anthology of genre-bending stories (starring Nicole Kidman, Meera Syal, Cynthia Erivo, and Alison Brie) could be for you — particularly if you’re a Cecelia Ahern fan.

Outer Range

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Have a hankering for a new Western thriller series? You’re in luck! Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) is a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. This reputedly thrilling family saga has hints of wry humour and a somewhat unexpected supernatural mystery, and the series examines how humanity grapples with the unknown.

Selling Sunset

Netflix, streaming now

You love to see it. Possibly. Either way, season five of this conduit for luxe property porn and not-at-all staged drama landed yesterday. If you’ve managed to swerve the Oppenheim droids as yet, behold some background: it’s a Netflix reality series following seven of LA’s most successful ‘realtors’ (American for ‘estate agents’, obvs) who all work under the same roof at the number one agency in the area. This season, the ladies deal with yet more mind-blowing mansions, jarring new romances, and the usual unfortunate rivalry successful female stereotypes fall foul to on screen.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix, streaming now

Ever wondered what Sienna Miller’s been up to? Well, she and Downton’s Michelle Dockery star in this new six-part psychological thriller, from creators David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans). A gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where truth lies between justice and privilege. Indeed, it is a rather pertinent release given the goings-on in No. 11 of late.

They Call Me Magic

AppleTV+, streaming now

This four-part docuseries highlights the majesty of legendary LA Lakers basketballer Earvin Johnson (you can see why sportswriter Fred Stabley Jr insisted on giving him the nickname “Magic”. Earvin just doesn’t fly). Dominating the field throughout the 1980s, his career came to a premature pause after it emerged he had contracted HIV. This was 1991 — a very different time. What many assumed was the end of his time in the spotlight turned out to be the launchpad. Featuring Johnson, his family, alongside Snoop Dogg, Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, plus many more.

Return to Space

Netflix, streaming now

Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (responsible for such exacting National Geographic documentaries as Free Solo and The Rescue, both of which are still available via Disney+) pivot their lenses skyward. Their aim? To cover Elon Musk’s 20-year effort to resurrect America’s space-travel ambitions/insert himself into the ‘billionaires taking personal vehicles into space’ clique — while the rest of us diligently sort, clean, and dry our recyclables in a bid to save the planet. Offering rare access inside the first crewed mission launched from US soil since the 2011 retirement of the Space Shuttle, this intimate portrayal depicts the engineers, plus Nasa veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, in the lead up to launch. It also gives unique access to mission control, with Musk and the SpaceX team guiding the crew back to Earth.

Oprah + Viola

Netflix, streaming now

The hessian floorings and wooden balustrades are back for another Oprah Winfrey Netflix special event (expect Will Smith to be gracing the wicker furniture soon, no doubt). This time, Oprah has a chinwag with Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis to discuss her new memoir, Finding Me. For the first time, Davis shares memories of her childhood, marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse, and “all the things that cause you pain”. Davis reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought peace, forgiveness, and a sense of self.

Slow Horses

AppleTV+, streaming now

Based on Mick Herron’s book series, Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in Apple’s adaptation following the MI5 “screw-ups” that get sent to Oldman’s Slough House. Expect serious Big Mo Harris vibes off Oldman’s Jackson Lamb as he tries to lead a team of agents serving in his dumping-ground department — thanks to their litany of career-culling mishaps.

White Hot

Netflix, Tuesday

Given the full title of White Hot: Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, any further explanation could be deemed superfluous. However, since a large swath of teens spent a wedge getting “the look” throughout the 2000s/2010s, it’s worth repeating that the once-coveted brand allegedly partook in exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

Parched

Disney+, streaming now

This character-driven and investigative docuseries attempts to find out who really controls water in the world. Investigative journalism with narrative entertainment brings the engaging style for which Jigsaw Productions is renowned. Viewers will gain an unnerving understanding of our planet’s most precious resource.