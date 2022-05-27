Best of streaming: Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Call My Agent! gets the remake treatment

Stranger Things

Netflix, streaming now

If you’re still clinging on in there for this fourth and final farewell, you’re probably already aware that it will be released in two volumes, the first of which landed yesterday. It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which (should you need reminding) brought panic and destruction to Hawkins.

On top of grappling with the aftermath, the group is separated for the first time and currently navigating the added complexities of high school. Now, a new supernatural threat surfaces at this vulnerable and downright awkward time, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put a lid on the Upside Down horrors.

But you’ll have to wait until July 1 for Vol. 2 to see if this happens. Considering watching Stranger Things from the start and needing a nudge? Well, it’s enmassed 65 award wins and 175 award nominations. Which is something.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+, streaming now

With episode three landing on Wednesday, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Life and Beth

Disney+, streaming now

Amy Schumer may not be everyone’s cup of one’s preferred hot beverage, but you can’t query her ability to balance pathos with a deadpan delivery.

Her latest creation, Beth, is a woman whose life looks pretty impressive on paper. Held aloft on a pedestal by everyone she grew up with in her hometown, Beth makes a decent living as a wine distributor, she’s in a long-term relationship with a fellow professional and lives in Manhattan.

And then, life happens... When an incident forces her to engage with her past, her existence changes. Through flashbacks to her teen self and an inevitable traumatic trip down memory lane, Beth learns how she became who she is and who she wants to become. And who she wants to become involves a tryst with Michael Cera. Yes, that Michael Cera. It’s OK, there’s only a seven-year age gap given George Michael Bluth is now 33…

Lovestruck High

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Equally facile (and weirdly addictive), this new “immersive reality dating show” transports 15 UK singletons to an American high school setting for a second chance at finding love. Narrated by none other than iconic ‘teenage drama queen,’ Lindsay Lohan, the students’ ultimate assignment is to secure a date for prom.

Just who will be crowned prom royalty and win the $100,000 prize?! If you prefer your reality dating shows more nuanced, and Japanese, with a futuristic twist, no doubt you’re awaiting the second season of the 90s reboot, The Future Diary, which lands on Netflix this Wednesday.

The Contractor

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Special Forces Sergeant James Harper (Chris Pine) is involuntarily discharged from the army and, most horrifyingly, cut off from his pension (yep, even Chris Pine is contemplating his pension).

In debt, out of options, and desperate to provide, Harper contracts with a private underground military force, which lands him in a spot of bother. Now on the run, the elite soldier gets caught in a dangerous conspiracy. Expect equally brooding performances from Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, and the always impressive Eddie Marsan.

Cyber Hell

Netflix, Wednesday

And now, for something entirely different. This feature-length documentary sees director Choi Jin-Seong telling the story of two female college students, a group of journalists, and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the “Nth Room” — an online criminal network of sexual exploitation centred in South Korea.

Crafted from interviews, archives, animation, and re-enactments, the film reveals how women and girls were coerced into uploading explicit materials of themselves to Telegram chat rooms, which ringleaders charged fees in cryptocurrency for tens of thousands of users to access.

Borgen – Power & Glory

Netflix, streaming now

Imagine a world where a substantial amount of oil is found in Greenland… would the world’s superpowers leave it be in light of the climate crisis? Or would they start laying claim? Sadly, we all know it’d be the latter. Birgitte Nyborg is a newly appointed Danish minister for foreign affairs, and with the US, Russia, and China vying for ownership, Nyborg must repeatedly accept that Denmark is small fry despite its proximity.

The Orville: New Horizons

Disney+, Thursday

He of American Dad and Family Guy fame, Seth MacFarlane, has brought forth another series of his “epic space adventure series” The Orville. Set 400 years in the future, this new season finds the crew of the USS Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

Ten Percent

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Should you enjoy having a rummage in the subtitle section of Netflix, no doubt you’ve sampled Dix Pour Cent, aka Call My Agent! This furiously French farce follows three Parisian talent agents — Andréa, Mathias, and Gabriel — attempting to teeter the fine line between maintaining their sanity while also keeping their demanding clients happy. Such is its popularity, Prime recruited Bafta award winner John Morton to rejig it for the English-speaking viewership. While retaining the essence of its French predecessor, Ten Percent is based in London and boasts a cracking cast, comprising of Emma Corrin (The Crown), Clémence Poésy (Tenet), David Harewood (Supergirl), and Himesh Patel (Don’t Look Up) as the tenacious agents. As for the talent they’ll be facilitating? Expect Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly MacDonald, Jess and David Oyelowo and Dominic West.

Shining Girls

AppleTV+, streaming now

Elisabeth Moss is officially almost as busy as Olivia Colman. Now she’s starring in this metaphysical serial-killer thriller based on the critically acclaimed novel by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi, who has her career put in a state of stasis after enduring an attack that results in her being stuck in a time vortex. Not to be confused with Russian Doll, expect Jamie Bell as Moss’ mysterious stalker.

Mr Good: Cop or Crook?

Netflix, Friday

Tracing the incredible criminal case against Norway’s most famous cop, Eirik Jensen, this true-crime series asks the question that’s been gripping the nation since his 2013 arrest. Is Jensen the best police officer in Norwegian history, or is he in fact the biggest drug trafficker in Scandinavian history?