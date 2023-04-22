| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher: ‘The hook-up is horrific! It’s not like I’ve made a home movie sex tape or anything — but this is the closest’

At 32, Dublin ship steward Daisy Kelliher jumped at the chance to join a party-loving crew in Croatia. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star talks about hooking-up on board, navigating the anxiety that comes with life in front of the cameras, and why no one under 30 should be allowed on reality TV

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Laurent Basset/Bravo Expand
Daisy Kelliher with cast mates Gary King, Ileisha Dell, Chase Lemacks, Colin MacRae and Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo Expand
Daisy Kelliher with cast mate Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo Expand
Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo Expand

Close

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Laurent Basset/Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Laurent Basset/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher with cast mates Gary King, Ileisha Dell, Chase Lemacks, Colin MacRae and Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher with cast mates Gary King, Ileisha Dell, Chase Lemacks, Colin MacRae and Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher with cast mate Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher with cast mate Alex Propson. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

/

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher. Picture: Laurent Basset/Bravo

Nicola Brady

Imagine waking up after a work night out with a fuzzy head, an impending hangover, and the vague memory of kissing one of your colleagues. Now imagine that not only was your whole night filmed by several cameras, but that the footage will soon be broadcast to the entire world.

That’s life for Daisy Kelliher, Glenageary native and chief steward on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “I hate seeing myself make out with people,” Kelliher tells me from her flat in London. “Even talking about it makes me feel sick.” The trailer for the new season of the series shows her getting intimate with the ship’s engineer, Colin MacRae, with whom she’s worked for the last two years. And it sent the Below Deck fandom into quite the frenzy.

Most Watched

Privacy