Awards season arrives to UK shores this Sunday, as the BAFTAs get set to honour the last year in film - and what a truly spectacular one it was.

BAFTAs 2018: When is it, which films are nominated and who is hosting instead of Stephen Fry?

On nominations alone, it could very well be that Guillermo del Toro's aquatic romance The Shape of Water, which garnered 12 nods, the most of any film this year, walks away the big winner.

However, though the film similarly dominated the Golden Globes nominations, it was actually Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri which came out on top - with four awards in total. The film is nominated in nine categories at the BAFTAs. Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour ties Three Billboards with nine nominations, with Gary Oldman's lead performance a likely shoo-in for Best Actor. Indeed, this year's BAFTAs boast a strong British presence: Christopher Nolan's epic Dunkirk has eight nominations, while Paddington 2 and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool both have three nominations each.

The BAFTA nominations have, however, been fairly damning for both Lady Bird and Get Out's hopes in the awards race. Though initial favourites, the films seem to slowly be being phased out of the awards conversation, with neither managing to land Best Film or Best Director nods. The same can be said of Steven Spielberg's The Post, which was largely anticipated as a shoo-in before its release, but has failed to gain much interest from voting bodies. You can read the full list of BAFTA nominations here. Alongside the main competition, Ridley Scott will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship, while the public can vote in the Rising Star category: nominees are Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Timothée Chalamet and Tessa Thompson.

Meanwhile, Joanna Lumley has stepped up to the plate to host this year's ceremony, with Stephen Fry stepping down after 12 years of service. The BAFTAs will also see a continuation of support for the Time's Up initiative, with stars expected to wear black on the red carpet. The ceremony will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall and will air from 9pm on Sunday, on BBC1. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook for international viewers.

The full ceremony will then be available on iPlayer.

Independent News Service