Just months after giving birth to her third child, TV presenter Mairead Ronan is hitting the floor for 'Dancing With The Stars' this weekend.

Baby steps: Mairead doing her best to keep family and dancing in rhythm

The 'Ireland's Fittest Family' presenter has been juggling motherhood with dance rehearsals but in the lead-up to the first live show, she is finding it a challenge to keep up. "I'm doing a lot and as much as I possibly can. I think people might be doing more than me because I have three kids at home," she said at rehearsals yesterday.

"I've got a four-and-a-half-month-old baby, and nobody in the competition has a baby that young, and that is a challenge in itself.

"I haven't got the time to go to the gym, I'm still breastfeeding at night so I do a little bit of 'body coach' at home."

Mairead gave birth to Bonnie in August and her husband Louis is set to hold the fort with daughter Eliza (2) and son Dara (11).

"My husband said 'you love the show, so go and do it. You've been pregnant for two years basically', because I breastfed Eliza - and as soon as I finished breastfeeding Eliza I got pregnant again. I'm still breastfeeding Bonnie.

"He said: 'Go do something for you, you love it so why not?'"

