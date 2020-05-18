Jon Hamm with 'Mad Men' co-stars January Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendrick. BBC4 was the first British channel to show Mad Men in 2007

What has BBC4 ever done for us? Quite a lot, as it happens. It was the birthplace, in 2005, of The Thick of It, which immediately established itself as the sharpest, funniest political satire on television.

The series eventually moved to BBC2, to capitalise on its soaring popularity, but as its creator Armando Iannucci has always acknowledged, without BBC4, The Thick of It would never have been made.

BBC4 was the first British channel to show Mad Men in 2007. It would have continued to do so had Sky not swept in after season four, waving its big, fat chequebook around, and stolen it away for its new channel, Sky Atlantic.

The explosion in popularity of Scandi noir is entirely down to BBC4 buying in the original Swedish version of Wallander and, even more successfully, Danish series The Killing. Had BBC4 not trusted the intelligence of viewers to handle subtitles, a wealth of European dramas – The Bridge, Borgen, Spiral, Inspector Montalbano, Salamander, Twin and many more – might still be closed to us.

It’s also unlikely that Channel 4 would have invested so heavily in subtitled dramas, from Europe and farther afield, for its Walter Presents strand. Those are just a few of the things BBC4 has done for us in the 18 years it has been on air. There are many more.

I’m thinking of award-winning comedies Detectorists, Twenty-Twelve and Storyville strand, which pulls together outstanding feature documentaries from around the world, most of which wouldn’t otherwise reach a television audience.

Many fine music documentaries are a staple of its output. There’s another one tonight, The Changin’ Times of Ike White, which tells a truly extraordinary story nobody with an interest in rock history will want to miss.

Then there are the countless documentary series about arts and culture, science and space travel, politics and history, medicine and maths, literature, theatre and film (including the superb Mark Kermode’s Secrets of Cinema, which has become one of the channel’s biggest hits), as well as a range of programming covering niche cultural interests that aren’t catered for anywhere else.

It’s also the only channel left where you can regularly see foreign-language films that don’t tend to get significant releases outside the festival and arthouse circuits.

By the end of the year, it could all be over. Rumours that BBC4 is to be axed have been swirling since last week. The BBC has publicly denied it. An official spokeswoman said: “There are no plans to close BBC4.”

However, there’s more than one way to skin a cat. According to insiders, the plan is to eviscerate BBC4 by turning it into an online-only channel on the BBC iPlayer and reassigning most of its already-reduced budget – which was cut so severely in recent years that the channel can no longer produce original drama – to BBC3, which has itself been online for several years.

Apparently, the plan is all about chasing the treasured youth audience, which is supposedly migrating to streaming services. Hang on, though: isn’t capturing the 16-35 group what BBC3 was created to do?

It’s true that BBC4 viewers are mostly, though not exclusively, older (I know plenty of people under 30 who love the channel) and its viewing figures are small, but it was never meant to be a mass-audience channel. It was created to offer the kind of alternative programming that BBC2 used to offer before it started to dumb down and become a virtual clone of BBC1.

BBC4’s niche appeal is the best argument for keeping it alive, not squeezing it to death. There’s nothing else like it on TV.

Axing it or shoving it on to the iPlayer – which, by the way, you can’t watch in Ireland unless you illegally access it using a VPN – is an insult to older viewers in the UK, who in many cases are the ones paying the annual licence fee.

It also shamefully betrays the BBC’s public service remit, which is what has always made it the world’s finest broadcaster.