Avenue 5 preview: Hugh Laurie's new all-out comedy launches in a blaze of laughs

The story goes that when Bryan Singer, whose career was recently derailed by multiple accusations of sexually abusing underage boys, viewed Hugh Laurie’s audition video for House, which Singer was executive producing, he immediately knew he’d found the right man.

Singer reportedly remarked that Laurie was just the kind of “compelling American actor” he’d been looking for to play Dr Gregory House, the witty but misanthropic medical genius.

Singer didn’t realise Laurie is about as American as Yorkshire pudding or jellied eels. It’s understandable, up to a point. When The Wire started in 2002, two years before House, many people over here as well as in America had no idea Dominic West, who played McNulty, was born in Sheffield or that Idris Elba (Stringer Bell) hailed from Hackney. Similarly, when I watched Band of Brothers in 2001, I didn’t know Damian Lewis and many of the actors playing young GIs were British (the series was shot mainly at an aerodrome in Hertfordshire).

I imagine Laurie was flattered by Singer’s assumption, which was a tribute to his convincing transformation from an Oxford-born, Eton and Cambridge-educated Englishman (he was a member of the Footlights group while at university) into a grouchy American.

On the other hand, he may have been a little baffled by suddenly being “discovered”. It’s not like he was a newbie in the business.

By the time he landed House (2004), he’d been working in films and television since the start of the 1980s — frequently in British comedy, often alongside professional partner Stephen Fry (A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster, Blackadder), but also in some straight dramatic roles.

Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry (Adam Lambert/PA)

He’d even made a mark in Hollywood, in films including The Borrowers, Stuart Little and its sequel, and the Leonardo DiCaprio version of The Man in the Iron Mask.

There was also a memorable appearance in Friends (‘The One with Ross’s Wedding’) and a recurring role in Tracey Ullman’s sketch show Tracey Takes On ...

House turned Laurie into a global star, as well as the highest-paid actor in US television and a sex symbol (I know several women who smile and nod approvingly if you bring that up). His career in the years since has been very different to what it used to be.

Hugh Laurie in House

He still does comedy, as his recurring role as Senator Tom James in Veep, his two stints hosting Saturday Night Live, and his turn as the oddball Major de Coverley in Catch-22 attest.

He also has a thriving career as a singer and musician, and has written a novel, the bestselling thriller The Gun Seller.

If anything, though, Laurie’s time in House and his menacing, steely-eyed performance as arms dealer Richard Roper (“The most dangerous man in the world”) in the gripping The Night Manager have cemented him in the minds of many people, and especially American audiences, as a dramatic actor.

So it’s pleasing to see him flex his comedy muscles again in new HBO science-fiction satire Avenue 5, starting on Sky 1 tonight. It’s twice as pleasing that it looks like a winner from the off.

Co-written and directed by The Thick of It and Veep’s Armando Iannucci, it features Laurie as Ryan Clark, the urbane captain of the titular ship, a luxury space cruise liner owned by obnoxious billionaire Herman Judd (a platinum-haired Josh Gadd).

The ship and its equally obnoxious passengers, including a standout Rebecca Front, are on a cruise around Saturn (“Let’s go run rings round Saturn!” chirps Ryan) when a “gravity flip” knocks the ship off course, leaving them facing a three-year journey home. It also leaves the only person on board who really knows how the ship works dead.

As you’d expect from Iannucci, the humour is mordant and the deadpan gags rapidly-paced.

This is definitely one to make space for.

Avenue 5 is on Sky 1/NOW TV tonight at 10pm

