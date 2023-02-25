‘Ask him about his trip to Ballyhaunis you cowards’ – Irish Twitter goes wild for Paul Mescal on the Late Late Show

The Maynooth actor appeared on Friday night’s Late Late Show on RTÉ, and Irish Twitter loved it
There are three measures of success for any young Irish actor: an Oscar nomination, an IFTA win, and how the public reacts to your Late Late Show appearance on Twitter.
Last night, it was Paul Mescal’s turn on the couch.
The Kildare man joined Ryan Tubridy in the RTÉ studio alongside his God’s Creatures co-star Emily Watson. He talked about his Oscar nomination, celebrating with family and of course, his cúpla focail in Irish on last week’s Bafta red carpet.
Those watching along at home had plenty to say about the actor, the googly eyes he elicits in many, and the iconic Denny sausages advert.
Mescal shot to fame after starring in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People where he played Connell Waldron – the popular guy in school who becomes embroiled in a complicated relationship with loner Marianne (played by Daisy Jessica Edgar-Jones).
The show was a huge hit and made Mescal an international heartthrob, even Connell’s famous chain became lusted after and a million memes were spawned.
Since then his career has gone to new heights and nobody can deny that Mescal is having a ‘moment’. Between his heartbreaking role in Charlotte Wells’ debut feature, Aftersun (for which he got the Oscar nod) and a high-profile run in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre in London, work certainly hasn’t dried up.
Nor has the enthusiasm from audiences, with crowds seeming to gather wherever Mescal lands – be that the Dublin premiere for God’s Creatures, or outside the Almeida.
Even Angelina Jolie got a look in, grabbing coffee with the actor when she dropped by his London show in January. Where will we see him next? Opposite Melissa Barrera in musical drama Carmen, based on the Georges Bizet opera.