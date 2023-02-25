‘Ask him about his trip to Ballyhaunis you cowards’ – Irish Twitter goes wild for Paul Mescal on the Late Late Show

Paul Mescal, Emily Watson and Ryan Tubridy (Photo: courtesy of the Late Late Show, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player)

Host Ryan Tubridy with the Mescal family including Paul's parents and grandparents. (Photo courtesy of The Late Late Show on RTE One and RTE Player.)

There are three measures of success for any young Irish actor: an Oscar nomination, an IFTA win, and how the public reacts to your Late Late Show appearance on Twitter.

Last night, it was Paul Mescal’s turn on the couch.

happy paul mescal on the late late show day to those who celebrate — Ieah ⎕ (@pitbullstan69) February 24, 2023

The Kildare man joined Ryan Tubridy in the RTÉ studio alongside his God’s Creatures co-star Emily Watson. He talked about his Oscar nomination, celebrating with family and of course, his cúpla focail in Irish on last week’s Bafta red carpet.

Those watching along at home had plenty to say about the actor, the googly eyes he elicits in many, and the iconic Denny sausages advert.

Mescal shot to fame after starring in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People where he played Connell Waldron – the popular guy in school who becomes embroiled in a complicated relationship with loner Marianne (played by Daisy Jessica Edgar-Jones).

The show was a huge hit and made Mescal an international heartthrob, even Connell’s famous chain became lusted after and a million memes were spawned.

Since then his career has gone to new heights and nobody can deny that Mescal is having a ‘moment’. Between his heartbreaking role in Charlotte Wells’ debut feature, Aftersun (for which he got the Oscar nod) and a high-profile run in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre in London, work certainly hasn’t dried up.

Nor has the enthusiasm from audiences, with crowds seeming to gather wherever Mescal lands – be that the Dublin premiere for God’s Creatures, or outside the Almeida.

Even Angelina Jolie got a look in, grabbing coffee with the actor when she dropped by his London show in January. Where will we see him next? Opposite Melissa Barrera in musical drama Carmen, based on the Georges Bizet opera.

watching paul mescal on the late late show pic.twitter.com/9lOGiQR86M — grace ���� (@leighanoisgocua) February 24, 2023

Ask him about his trip to Ballyhaunis you cowards #LateLateShow — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) February 24, 2023

pedro pascal on the graham norton show whilst paul mescal is on the late late show… how do i do this to my eyes quick pic.twitter.com/OJ32awvmSy — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) February 24, 2023

Never mind the Oscars, you have made it when you get your mum, dad and grandparents on the #LateLateShow #PaulMescal pic.twitter.com/cRMzgOsGLR — Daithi Thornton (@DThorn7) February 24, 2023

My timeline is a combination of women declaring their love for Paul Mescal and men giving out about everyone saying they're in love with Paul Mescal. I'm in the corner organising a petition for him to get freedom of the city. #LateLateShow — Fiona Daly (@FionaSDaly) February 24, 2023

paul mescal being on the late late show has brought us together — rob (@_robboi) February 24, 2023

�� Paul Mescal on the late late talking about Donegal �� — megg (@_M_egg) February 24, 2023

First time at home since Christmas, I forgot about my mum's random commentary.

"Is Paul Mescal a heartthrob?"

Oh, Kathleen.. #latelate — Catherine Gallagher (@Cather_i_ne) February 24, 2023