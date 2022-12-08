As streamers revert to weekly episodes, is binge-watching on the verge of peaking?

Unless you belong to a particular generation, mine being one of them, the notion of delayed gratification is probably alien to you. Imagine not being able to see the latest big Hollywood films or TV series until several months after their US releases.

Plenty of us don’t need to imagine. Plenty of us remember when that was the way things were. Four of the most successful films of all time, The Godfather (1972), The Exorcist (1973), Jaws (1975) and Star Wars (1977), weren’t released in Ireland and the UK until six months after they’d opened in American cinemas.

​It’s not all ancient history either. As recently as 2014, only about 40pc of Hollywood films were released simultaneously in the US and Europe.

The story was largely the same on television. In the autumn of 1994, the newspaper entertainment pages were full of stories about an amazing new medical drama called ER, which had taken US television by storm and turned an actor called George Clooney into an overnight star (even though he’d been toiling away in television for a decade). Over here, we had to wait until February of the following year to see for ourselves what all the fuss was about.

These days, the biggest movies tend to be released worldwide on the same day. The staggered release is reserved for mid- to small-budget films.

On television, meanwhile, the simulcast — something that used to be limited to World Cups, Olympic Games and one-off events such as Live Aid in 1985 — has become more common.

If you didn’t mind losing most of a night’s sleep, you could have watched Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Mondays, while viewers in the US were watching it on HBO. Sky Atlantic also simulcasts its other HBO series, Westworld, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

It’s highly unlikely this would be happening were it not for the rise of Netflix. When the streaming service made the entire first season of House of Cards available globally on the same day, February 1, 2013, it was hailed as a turning point for broadcasting.

Some of the gloomier commentators also predicted it was the beginning of the end for traditional television. Why, they asked, would anyone want to wait a whole week between episodes of a series when they could binge-watch all of them in a single weekend or even a single day?

But here we are a decade later and traditional television is still around. Binge-watching didn’t, as the doom-mongers forecast, kill it off. Nor has is turned out to be the future of television.

There’s still a healthy appetite for weekly dramas — especially ones with plenty of twists and cliffhangers — and the buzz of the communal viewing experience. People still love to discuss and dissect the latest episode, sharing their speculations and theories. The difference is we now do it on social media or in online discussion groups instead of around the water cooler.

Personally, I’ve never been an enthusiastic binge-watcher. I’ll only do it if I absolutely have to. Pushing on through the ludicrously bloated fourth season of Stranger Things in two sittings, in order to have a review written ready to go, was an exhausting experience.

Watching TV is supposed to be a leisure activity. It’s supposed to be fun, not a competition to see who can get to the end first and then claim bragging rights on Twitter. But there are definite signs that the binge-watching craze may be about to peak if it hasn’t already done so.

The big streamers that have sprung up in the wake of Netflix are beginning to turn away from the binge model. Disney+ doles out its Marvel and Star Wars series two episodes first, with one a week thereafter. Apple TV+ is doing the same with its series.

The biggest streaming series of 2022, at least in terms of expense and expectations, was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which Amazon Prime Video parcelled out in weekly instalments.

Apart from the fact that taking your time over a series lets you absorb the detail and nuance, it also lets the creators the chance to absorb viewer criticisms, meaning they can course-correct for future seasons. TV was doing this long before streaming, and for a reason: it works.