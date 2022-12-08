| 0.3°C Dublin

As streamers revert to weekly episodes, is binge-watching on the verge of peaking?

There’s still a healthy appetite for weekly dramas and the buzz of a communal viewing experience

Disney+ is doling out series like the Star Wars spin-off Andor the old-fashioned manner, one episode per week, and it's working

Disney+ is doling out series like the Star Wars spin-off Andor the old-fashioned manner, one episode per week, and it’s working

Pat Stacey

Unless you belong to a particular generation, mine being one of them, the notion of delayed gratification is probably alien to you. Imagine not being able to see the latest big Hollywood films or TV series until several months after their US releases.

Plenty of us don’t need to imagine. Plenty of us remember when that was the way things were. Four of the most successful films of all time, The Godfather (1972), The Exorcist (1973), Jaws (1975) and Star Wars (1977), weren’t released in Ireland and the UK until six months after they’d opened in American cinemas.

