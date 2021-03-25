Arrested Development and Archer star Jessica Walter dies aged 80 

Emmy award winning actor Jessica Walter, best known for her roles in sit-com Arrested Development and animated comedy spy series Archer, has died at 80.

Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed the news in a statement today.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Ms Bowman said.

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter passed away in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday.

Walter was first nominated for an Emmy for her characters on Trapper John M.D. and Streets Of San Francisco. She later gained more notoriety for her role as flint-hearted matriarch Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, which earned her another Emmy nomination and two SAG nominations.

She won an Emmy when she starred as Amy Prentiss, an Ironside spinoff in the mid-1970s about a young San Francisco police detective.

