Apocalyptic TV is spreading like zombie fungus

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) must be the most hyped television series of the past year. This is because it is an adaptation of a video game and the gamers have been stumbling into the daylight to tell the Rest of Us that these adaptations don’t usually work. A lot of publicity has ensued. Put it this way, this is the first time I have watched a programme while simultaneously reading about it in The New Yorker. The New Yorker!

So, big swings to The Last of Us. It’s not complicated and it’s not a major emotional challenge. It’s strictly the biff-biff, bang-bang school of television. Like Game of Thrones. Sometimes simple is good. The big hook is that The Last of Us is set in the wake of a pandemic.

A parasitic fungus is turning its victims into zombies. So it is quite scary (major coward here). I am not familiar with video games so the format it brought to mind was the graphic novel. Certainly the flight of our hero, Joel (Pedro Pascal), and his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), from Austin, Texas was reminiscent of all those apocalyptic comic books.

The Last of Us is completely devoid of our. Joel is subsequently seen, 20 years after he fled Austin, volunteering to become a sewage worker in a ruined Boston. He has a side hustle as a smuggler and a drug dealer. His girlfriend wears shapeless shirts.

I love the shabbiness of The Last of Us. I love the fact that Joel is put in charge of a 14-year-old girl — Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — a task that is challenging at the best of times.

But it does make me wonder about how we’re all doing. It used to be that the audience for apocalyptic fictions was composed mainly of young males, who kind of liked the opportunity to wonder how they would cope in a disaster scenario, particularly one in which they were allowed to fearlessly kill people. Some time in the past decade this end-of-the-world fiction has entered the mainstream, an infection in itself. In the words of a friend, Game of Thrones was a bit rapey for me. Yet it had millions of female fans.

Maybe we feel so beleaguered in our daily lives — cost of living, women being murdered, energy prices, climate change — that it’s pleasurable to spend our leisure time being shown a world covered in barbed wire and ruled by murderous authoritarian regimes. I’ll keep watching.

Watching the new series of The Tommy Tiernan Show (RTÉ 1) was refreshing. Tommy is now resplendent in tweed. But the best thing about the whole show was Patrick Kielty patiently and gently explaining to Tommy how singing “Up The ‘Ra” in dressing rooms might not be OK. Tommy, who is as sharp as a knife, is curiously complacent about politics in the Republic. He thought that the Irish women’s soccer team singing the song as a victory chant was unimportant, even normal. Kielty speculated how Catholics would feel if, faced with the prospect of being forced to rejoin the Commonwealth, a ‘Protestant’ team sang about being up to their elbows in Fenian blood.

There was no answer forthcoming. Why don’t we put Kielty into politics and send our politicians on a stand-up tour of the country? Or maybe they’re doing that already. This was a great television moment: surprising and, for once, literally challenging.

On the other hand, I’m absolutely worn out by Love Island (Virgin Media 2), a dystopia where everyone is young, beautiful and waxed within an inch of their, er, lives. Whole hierarchies rise and fall within minutes. At first Kai (teacher; I have my issues with him) was the preferred male of three consecutive young women. Anna-May, on the other hand, who had started so strongly, in a red crochet bikini, was spurned. She seemed surprised (who can blame her ?) and, for the rest of that episode, sad.

In a belated acknowledgement of how psychologically tough Love Island can be, the producers have arranged a minimum of eight therapy sessions for each individual, to begin after the show is finished. I’d need therapy to deal with the voiceover alone. It kept on giving us the real estate information about the Love Island villa, which is new apparently. “A gorgeous bathroom, a glamorous bedroom… 12,000 square feet”. We’re not going to buy the bloody thing, yet we’re getting property porn on top of everything else.

Ron hooked up in a sweet way with Lana. And Tanya and Shaq coupled up very happily. They spend a lot of time talking about themselves. This is called vibing. Both boys are keen, but the sexy games and the late arrivals of people known as bombshells introduce the tortures of jealousy.

Despite the sisterly sight of the girls all cleansing their faces at the same time, and the boys all lifting weights in the South African sunshine, Love Island thrives on division.

Tanyel is 26 and has a sensational curvy figure. Her bottom is amazing. She blew male minds, and chose Kai immediately. It’s complicated. Instead of saying they fancied the hell out of her, the boys said that Tanyel had a good energy. Energy and vibe were the words of the week.