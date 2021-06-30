Anne Robinson sets the doomsday clock ticking as Countdown’s newest host

AT 4.44pm on November 2, 1982, Britain’s historic fourth television channel, imaginatively named Channel 4, came on air.

For an entity that would blow the cobwebs off British broadcasting and annoy self-appointed moral guardian Mary Whitehouse to the point where you feared/hoped she might spontaneously combust, it was a surprisingly low-key beginning.

Following a few short words of welcome from unseen continuity announcer Paul Coia, Channel 4 was up and running — or more accurately, up and strolling — with a words and numbers game show called Countdown, presented by the cheerful, avuncular Richard Whiteley.

Whiteley’s co-host was a TV newcomer, 21-year-old called Carol Vorderman, whose mental arithmetic skills and winning personality had landed her the job.

Countdown, based on a French format, bore little resemblance to the rest of Channel 4’s programming on that opening night: an edgy new soap called Brookside; Australian sketch comedy The Paul Hogan Show; the first Film on Four production, Walter, starring Ian McKellen as a middle-aged man with a learning disability, and the first The Comic Strip Presents... film, the riotously funny Five Go Mad in Dorset, which spoofed the hell out of Enid Blyton’s starchy children’s books.

And yet, Countdown was an immediate success, attracting an audience of students, homemakers, retirees and anyone else who happened to be at home in the afternoons. The chemistry and obvious affection between Whiteley and Vorderman made them a beloved double-act for the next 23 years.

Four decades on, Countdown and the hour-long Channel 4 News are the only surviving remnants of that opening night schedule. The format remains the same as it was in the beginning, but the faces have changed. It’s had almost as many main presenters as Mickey Rooney has had wives.

Following Whiteley’s untimely death two days after emergency heart surgery in 2005, Des Lynam took over. From 2007 to 2008, a different Des, the perma-tanned Des O’Connor, brought his good-natured showbiz charm to the show.

When O’Connor stepped down due to other work commitments, Vorderman left as well, rightly disgusted at being offered a new contract that would have cut her pay by 90pc.

Vorderman’s replacement, Oxford maths graduate Rachel Riley, has been partnered with two main presenters since joining the show: the ebullient Jeff Stelling (2008-2011), who reluctantly left due to his Sky Sports commitments, and The Apprentice’s Nick Hewer, who stayed for 10 years, making him the longest-serving of Whiteley’s successors.

Hewer presented his final show last Friday and his replacement took over on Monday. In a historic change, this is the first time Countdown has had a female main presenter.

After nearly 40 years, the older man, younger woman dynamic needed a shake-up. But did they really have to pick the ghastly Anne Robinson, a woman most famous for insulting contestants on The Weakest Link?

This, it was presumed at first, was a persona she’d adopted, a bit of panto-villain shtick. But very real nastiness often poked through the veneer, such as when Robinson asked a gay contestant on a celebrity chefs edition: “What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever put in your mouth?”

There was also the time she suggested to a female contestant, a prison officer, that she must be a lesbian.

The only reason we haven’t seen any of this kind of unpleasantness (so far) on Countdown is because Robinson seems totally uninterested in the contestants. She barely converses with them and, when she does, exhibits all the warmth of a glacier.

On Monday’s show, it was left to Riley to commiserate with the losing contestant. Robinson seemed to forget the woman was even there. She only perked up when pushing the week’s Dictionary Corner celebrity Rory Bremner to do a few impressions.

Countdown was always cosy and sedate. That’s part of its enduring appeal. With Robinson at the helm, though, it’s just flat and lifeless. If Channel 4 wants to drive the show to ruin before it reaches its 40th anniversary in 2022, hiring Robinson is a sure-fire way of doing it.