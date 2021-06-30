| 9.6°C Dublin

Anne Robinson sets the doomsday clock ticking as Countdown’s newest host

Pat Stacey

The latest presenter of the much-loved game show seems totally uninterested in the contestants and barely converses, writes our TV critic

Countdown host Anne Robinson Expand

AT 4.44pm on November 2, 1982, Britain’s historic fourth television channel, imaginatively named Channel 4, came on air.

For an entity that would blow the cobwebs off British broadcasting and annoy self-appointed moral guardian Mary Whitehouse to the point where you feared/hoped she might spontaneously combust, it was a surprisingly low-key beginning.

Following a few short words of welcome from unseen continuity announcer Paul Coia, Channel 4 was up and running — or more accurately, up and strolling — with a words and numbers game show called Countdown, presented by the cheerful, avuncular Richard Whiteley.

