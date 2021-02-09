And the award for worst nominations goes to… The Golden Globes

THIS year is a vintage one for the Golden Globes, television’s second-biggest awards ceremony after the Emmys.

By that I mean the nominations and omissions are even more deranged and bewildering than usual, setting a new record for jaw-dropping idiocy.

The awards for both film and television are doled out by the grandly named Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This is a rather misleading title for a ragbag group of journalists and photographers who report on the Hollywood entertainment industry for media outlets outside the US.

The criteria for membership of the HFPA aren’t what you’d call stringent. Your primary residence must be Southern California. You must be accredited by the Motion Picture Association of America.

You have to have four pieces published every year. The nature of the publication or website you work for is immaterial; it can be as obscure as you like.

The number of eligible voters is fewer than 100. Given all this, it’s no wonder the Golden Globes have acquired a reputation for making choices that range from the eccentric to the glaringly stupid.

In 2005, for instance, the best drama contenders included The Sopranos and Deadwood. The Globe went to Nip/Tuck, a series nobody thinks about, let alone talks about, these days.

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) and Damian Lewis (the brilliant first season of Homeland). were among the best actor nominees in 2012. Who got the Globe? Kelsey Grammar for Boss.

Who would ever argue that Game of Thrones or House of Cards, both in their pomp in 2015, weren’t far superior drama series to the gimmicky and ultimately tiresome The Affair? Why, the HFPA voters, of course, who named it that year’s winner.

All awards-giving bodies make their fair share of baffling decisions. But the HFPA leads the field. This year’s Golden Globe nominations don’t so much take the biscuit as drive off with a lorry full of digestives.

The most shocking snub of all is I May Destroy You. Writer-star Michaela Coel’s scorching rape drama (although it’s about much, much more than just the sexual assault that drives the story) wasn’t nominated in the best miniseries category, despite appearing at or near the top of many critics’ best of 2020 lists. The glossy, empty The Undoing made the cut, though.

To heap insult on top of injury, Coel didn’t get an acting nomination, either. The absence of any kind of recognition for I May Destroy You is the most outrageously unjust Golden Globes omission since The Wire failed to secure a single nomination during its five-season run.

But it’s far from the only bad call this year. Ryan Murphy’s latest dud, the hysterically awful One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched, has no business being on a best drama series shortlist. Murphy, who also inflicted the equally terrible Hollywood on us last year, deserves to be haunted for the rest of his life by the ghost of Ken Kesey.

You have to wonder whether the HFPA members actually watched much television last year, or just picked names out of a hat.

Seriously, nobody in their right mind would look at the universally loathed comedy Emily in Paris, Al Pacino’s hammy turn in crass Nazi-killing fantasy Hunters or Josh O’Connor’s shallow Prince Charles impression in The Crown and think: “Yes, this is the crème de la crème of television in 2020.” More like crème de la crap.

Of all the awards handed out at this time of year, the Golden Globes are the ones taken the least seriously.

The big stars see them as a raucous alternative to the stuffier Oscars and Emmys: an opportunity to crack open a few bottles and let their hair down. Or in the case of toupée-wearing past Globe winners like John Travolta and Kevin Spacey, to let someone else’s hair down.

Judging from some of this year’s nominations, the HFPA hacks cracked open the bottles early this time.