| 1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

And the award for worst nominations goes to… The Golden Globes

Pat Stacey

Nominating poor shows and snubbing the best, you'd have to wonder if the Hollywood Foreign Press members just picked names out of a hat for this year’s television awards ceremony

Michaela Coel in the scorching drama I May Destroy, which was one of the most acclaimed series of 2020, yet failed to get a single Golden Globe nomination Expand

Close

Michaela Coel in the scorching drama I May Destroy, which was one of the most acclaimed series of 2020, yet failed to get a single Golden Globe nomination

Michaela Coel in the scorching drama I May Destroy, which was one of the most acclaimed series of 2020, yet failed to get a single Golden Globe nomination

Michaela Coel in the scorching drama I May Destroy, which was one of the most acclaimed series of 2020, yet failed to get a single Golden Globe nomination

THIS year is a vintage one for the Golden Globes, television’s second-biggest awards ceremony after the Emmys.

By that I mean the nominations and omissions are even more deranged and bewildering than usual, setting a new record for jaw-dropping idiocy.

The awards for both film and television are doled out by the grandly named Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This is a rather misleading title for a ragbag group of journalists and photographers who report on the Hollywood entertainment industry for media outlets outside the US.

Most Watched

Privacy