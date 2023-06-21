And Just Like That season 2 review: as awkward and ill-fitting as ever

Like financial independence, sustainability is a concept that seems to have passed the Sex and the City sequel straight by

Kristin Davis as Charlotte in the new series of And Just Like That

Check out the jacket: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That

And just like that, we’re back at the most startlingly missed opportunity on television of recent years.

Because And Just Like That (Sky Comedy and Now) has all the ingredients for great telly. Glamour, good actresses, a lavish budget and a devoted fanbase. Its talented cast is in its mid-fifties, a demographic that doesn’t get a lot of screentime elsewhere.

It should be glossy, clever, escapist television — just what you need after a hard day. The problem is that it doesn’t do glossy, clever, escapist television well. Not even passably well. And now season two has landed and things haven’t got any better.

Let’s start with the clothes. They don’t fit properly. Lisa Todd Wexley (played by the beautiful Nicole Ari Parker) is thought by the show’s designers — or so they have said in an interview — to be on the Best Dressed List. In episode one, she is wearing a shocking pink skirt that doesn’t fit her at the waist. When she goes to the Met Ball, she’s wearing some designer number that doesn’t fit her across the bust.

Animal print: Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel in And Just Like That

There’s a kind of monotony to the clothes. Seema (Sarita Choudhury) is always in one-shouldered numbers, and she’s too often in animal print — giraffe print, snakeskin, leopard — sometimes in a single episode. And then there’s the check, or as Americans say, plaid. This migrates from both Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) until, towards the end of the series, even Charlotte (Kristin Davis, her lovely face ruined by fillers) is wearing it.

And Just Like That is now about the problems of rich narcissists, and we had that in Succession. The series is still silent on the subject of money. Mr Big left Carrie a lot of money. Lisa is a film-maker married to a very rich man. Seema takes her friends to a bar where they can find a rich man. None of this is ever explained. The only person who worries about money is the non-binary Che (Sara Ramirez), and that comes late in the series. The unedifying conclusion of all this is that if you want to fund your clothes habit, you have to marry a rich man. That’s so modern.

Like financial independence, sustainability is a concept that seems to have passed And Just Like That straight by. For a show struggling to be relevant in the modern world, this is a surprising miss. I can’t be the only one to find Carrie’s orgy of shoe-buying not only boring but also kind of old-fashioned. Shoes are a powerful signifier in And Just Like That. It is no coincidence that Miranda and Che seem to be the only ones who wear flat shoes.

There are far too many apartments: one commentator on the first series reminded its makers that “this is not Selling Sunset”. And the restaurants are so innumerable as to be monotonous.

Plus I miss Samantha. And Carrie still doesn’t take her bra off in bed.

And just like that, I’ve wasted seven hours of my life watching this stuff. It’s a shame.