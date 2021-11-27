And it’s over… here are our favourite memes from the 2021 Late Late Toy Show

Kellie Harrington and Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show

Although The Late Late Toy Show is primarily for children, watching it every year is a tradition that stays for many Irish people well into adulthood.

Although we may not be excited about the toys anymore, the memes and tweets that come can only be described as bizarre are the gifts that keep on giving.

So, here are some of our favourite social media posts from the biggest night on Irish television:

When you’ve lost all your mates and found a new group to dance with and you’ve no fecks given #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/bZ7DtSbnPe — Linehansolo (@MarkLennyskillz) November 26, 2021

Foreign friend: You can't stand the presenter?

You: yeh

Foreign friend: None of the toys or kids do what they're supposed to?

You: yeh

Foreign friend: ...And you enjoy this?

You: My mental well-being depends on it.#LateLateToyShow — Robert Fett Enthusiast 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 (@Leon_ides_96) November 27, 2021

Ryan Tubridy dressed as Nicki Minaj’s cousins friend #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/CmZKuAHlmF — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 26, 2021

Me in someone’s kitchen at 4am #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/oEassMaJgD — Niamh Ní Phiondar (@niamhpender_) November 26, 2021

Me after doing the absolute minimum #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KVTozIgvMn — Fatti Burke (@FattiBurke) November 26, 2021

"Aren't they great little singers all the same" #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/W1wAY8sxgG — Elle Skye Walker (@Vee_McCee) November 27, 2021

Yes. This is ultimate house party in Ireland energy #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/9X5W293htH — Rebecca (@rebeccadug) November 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran coming on at ten to midnight on a Friday night, getting completely dumped on by a random child, and then having his offer of a beatbox dismissed by the performers. Just top notch — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 27, 2021

Me lying in bed wondering what the hell the bottles of milk and the rugby gear was about #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/MjyX3Lmb5p — Laura (@ElleEmSee) November 27, 2021

She owned the room and she knew it #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/NMP0tqSx27 — Séamus Hanly (@SeamusHanly) November 27, 2021

Waking up to at your campsite Sunday morning at EP #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Xr4eEp3Of8 — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021