And it’s over… here are our favourite memes from the 2021 Late Late Toy Show

Although The Late Late Toy Show is primarily for children, watching it every year is a tradition that stays for many Irish people well into adulthood.
Although we may not be excited about the toys anymore, the memes and tweets that come can only be described as bizarre are the gifts that keep on giving.
So, here are some of our favourite social media posts from the biggest night on Irish television:
This dude is everything#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/aQzA4hEb4Z— Cathal (@MrCathalNoHere) November 26, 2021
When you’ve lost all your mates and found a new group to dance with and you’ve no fecks given #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/bZ7DtSbnPe— Linehansolo (@MarkLennyskillz) November 26, 2021
Foreign friend: You can't stand the presenter?— Robert Fett Enthusiast 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 (@Leon_ides_96) November 27, 2021
You: yeh
Foreign friend: None of the toys or kids do what they're supposed to?
You: yeh
Foreign friend: ...And you enjoy this?
You: My mental well-being depends on it.#LateLateToyShow
Ryan Tubridy dressed as Nicki Minaj’s cousins friend #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/CmZKuAHlmF— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 26, 2021
Me in someone’s kitchen at 4am #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/oEassMaJgD— Niamh Ní Phiondar (@niamhpender_) November 26, 2021
Me after doing the absolute minimum #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KVTozIgvMn— Fatti Burke (@FattiBurke) November 26, 2021
The book kids have RANGE #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Ebuisxqjb3— Kathryn Higgins (@_kathrynhiggins) November 26, 2021
"Aren't they great little singers all the same" #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/W1wAY8sxgG— Elle Skye Walker (@Vee_McCee) November 27, 2021
Can we just adopt @edsheeran please? #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/WRnSZAWZeG— Níamh Murtagh (@niamhi) November 27, 2021
Yes. This is ultimate house party in Ireland energy #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/9X5W293htH— Rebecca (@rebeccadug) November 27, 2021
Ed Sheeran coming on at ten to midnight on a Friday night, getting completely dumped on by a random child, and then having his offer of a beatbox dismissed by the performers. Just top notch— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 27, 2021
Me lying in bed wondering what the hell the bottles of milk and the rugby gear was about #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/MjyX3Lmb5p— Laura (@ElleEmSee) November 27, 2021
When Roy Keane is doing punditry on Sky Sports #LateLateToyShow #RoyKeane pic.twitter.com/MOZAT5NFEb— Aln McCrthy (@AlanMc69) November 27, 2021
She owned the room and she knew it #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/NMP0tqSx27— Séamus Hanly (@SeamusHanly) November 27, 2021
'Mam said you've to bring me with you' #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/ud5GMHKnxo— Lauren (@lollyfitz13) November 26, 2021
Waking up to at your campsite Sunday morning at EP #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/Xr4eEp3Of8— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021
#LateLateToyShow— TinyDavyQ (@tinydavyq) November 26, 2021
Nobody:
Ryan Tubridy: pic.twitter.com/2ZewY3U551
My face when the boss tells me I forgot to turn off my Out of Office #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/fzWbJGpDk0— robavfc (@burtmacklin316) November 27, 2021