| 3.9°C Dublin

And it’s over… here are our favourite memes from the 2021 Late Late Toy Show

Kellie Harrington and Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show Expand

Close

Kellie Harrington and Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show

Kellie Harrington and Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show

Kellie Harrington and Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show

Ciara O'Loughlin

Although The Late Late Toy Show is primarily for children, watching it every year is a tradition that stays for many Irish people well into adulthood.

Although we may not be excited about the toys anymore, the memes and tweets that come can only be described as bizarre are the gifts that keep on giving. 

So, here are some of our favourite social media posts from the biggest night on Irish television: 

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy