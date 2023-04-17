Am I Here? review: airing the suffering of rough sleepers does not address their problems

RTÉ’s homeless documentary was a symptom of preferring feelings over facts

Am I Here? (RTÉ 1) was a crude sweep of the streets of Dublin, gathering up people who beg for a living. We were 20 minutes in before anyone mentioned heroin.

The documentary had a contradiction at its heart. From a producer’s perspective, rough sleepers make great TV. They are articulate, with their life stories readily available and willingly shared. Their circumstances are so dreadful that the drama is built in: these really are life and death stories. But many are either funding expensive drug habits or facing severe mental health problems or both, and this kind of programme can feel exploitative.

Am I Here? devoted a blistering couple of minutes to brief recollections of nightmare childhoods. Of mothers who took their own lives, of mothers being beaten with a shovel, of mothers leaving. “A lot of country people here,” said one country man on a Dublin pavement, “came up with grief.”

These childhoods are at the heart of almost every rough sleeper’s story, but the focus of Am I Here? was so broad that you did not get the opportunity to engage with any one person. Virgin Media’s short series Stories from the Streets was better organised in this regard.

Am I Here? was about as hard-hitting as a cold latte, and it did no one any favours. For example, it did not mention money, which is at the heart of what rough sleepers do every single day.

Simple enough questions that were not asked, let alone answered. Instead, it lingered on the degradation — no showers, being urinated on by so-called respectable people, and the sense that you are a ghost, invisible to passers-by.

There were moments of what looked like refreshing honesty: Liam explaining that he was from a respectable family but “I just loved drugs”.

Mobile phones provide fleeting access to the families left behind. “My mother rings me every day at one o’clock,” says one interviewee. “Never misses a day.”

And we saw Martin on his phone asking: “When are you getting the kidney?”

In the main, Am I Here? was a missed opportunity, if not a cynical box-ticking exercise. There is a belief in Irish media, and probably in our wider culture, that if you air the suffering, you have addressed the problem. We just want the feelings, we don’t want the facts.

The truth is that drug users were written off by our health and social services long ago; the only official answer to their problems was a maintenance supply of methadone. The children who grew up to be those drug users were written off by our health and social services even longer ago.

The only reason that rough sleepers are on TV now is that they are a visible and embarrassing presence on our streets, and we are not embarrassed enough.

Am I Here? did nothing to contribute to a discussion of this uncomfortable truth.